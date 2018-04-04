Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Selling Outside-the-Box

Madonna & Phillips Group/William Pitt




(Sponsored) Jeff Phillips and Mark Madonna make up one of the most successful real estate teams in Litchfield County. They bring vastly different skill sets to the table, so there’s always spirited collaboration that results in something pleasantly unexpected. Phillips loves the discovery—searching out new houses and distilling buyer needs,playing matchmaker. Madonna loves the art of the deal, negotiating and all things selling. He drives the marketing strategy for the listings. Between the two of them, nothing slips through the cracks.

How did you get involved in real estate?
It wasn’t a decision as much as it was an opportunity that presented itself. In 2007, we were renting a house in Washington and began introducing our New York City friends and clients to the area. One-by-one, they each ended up buying a place up here, and we unintentionally became ambassadors for Litchfield County. It was then that we realized real estate was a perfect opportunity, and there was a lot we could offer the market.

Do you specialize in any way?
We specialize in evolving. Making new connections in new ways. Last year was all about promoting our listings through Instagram and video marketing. This year is all about augmented reality and live FaceTime property tours. Since the majority of our clients are weekenders with busy schedules, we embrace technology to create a better experience for everyone. Quite frankly, we can’t wait for what’s next. 

What should we know about this market?
Above all, the best houses aren’t listed on Zillow. That’s why it’s critical for buyers to connect with an agent who’s intimately involved with their towns. These agents are the insiders who not only know the best deals on the market, but are also plugged in to what’s available privately or pre-market. We’re also seeing much higher demand and shrinking inventory than in previous years. In particular, there’s a deficit of “done” properties, so we have a backup of buyers waiting for their choice property to come available. This means more competition.

How do you account for your success?
Fear of failure. It sounds like a pitch, but we never take our success for granted, and so we never get complacent. That, and relationships are incredibly important to us. We started this business by matching friends to great properties, and we believe in still doing just that…while making new friends in the process. 

What do you enjoy most about your job?
We’re constantly looking for ways to connect the dots. Digging deeper to determine each property’s standout feature in order to hook that perfect buyer. If we’re selling a house with large walls, we’re already thinking about our art collector friends. If a multi-car garage and car lift is a featured amenity, we’ll connect with Lime Rock and the Porsche club. That sort of thinking out-of-the-box exercise is what we think of as “fun.”

Does your business extend beyond the Litchfield hills?
On a daily basis we work between Salisbury and Bridgewater including Kent, Washington, and Roxbury, but we’ve also listed a historic mansion in West Hartford, and made deals in California and New York. While NYC is the hub for the majority of our clientele, they often have properties in other beautiful areas of the country as well, so it’s important to be able to speak to those markets.

Madonna & Phillips Group/William Pitt
Washington Depot, CT
860-800-3344
madonnaphillipsgroup.com

 

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Nature Icon––Jane Goodall

WIN TICKETS to "Jane" the documentary film screening with exclusive Q&A––April 24

Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald

Tony winning singer Ann Hampton Callaway pays tribute to the Queen of Jazz

RIFF Oscar Screening Party & Fundraiser

Watch the Academy Awards in style

First Ladies of Disco - Valentine's Night Party

Grab a friend or your sweetie for a Disco filled evening at Ridgefield Playhouse

Masters of Illusion

Thrill to escape artists, sleight of hand, illusions and even some comedy––Feb 13

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

April 2018

Today
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
9:30 AMStroller Tours at Katonah Museum of Art

KMA opens its doors to babies and their new parents and caregivers at these once-a-month, stroller-friendly tours.  Enjoy a conversational stroll through the galleries and a chance to...

Cost: Free with admission. FREE admission with your first stroller tour.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMHistory of 20th Century American Literature in 5 Short Stories

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week session exploring the History of 20th Century American Literature in 5...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMMask Making Workshop

On Tuesday April 3, 1 – 3 p.m. join world renowned puppeteer, Adelka Polak, as she guides you through the process of creating your very own bird mask that will be taken home at the end of the...

Cost: $20 per New Pond Farm member child and $25 per non-member child

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMGrow Your Own Organic Garden

Everything you need to know to get started growing your own organic vegetables! This informative session will cover site preparation, seed selection and starting, planting for continued harvest,...

Cost: 5.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMJWC of Fairfield Spring Membership Drive

Spring is in the air... and it is a great time to learn more about the JWC of Fairfield. Curious about all that we do? Come join us at the Burr Homestead to meet our members and learn...

Cost: 0

Where:
Burr Homestead
739 Old Post Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Junior Women's Club of Fairfield
Contact Name: Vicky Siewert
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSing "Music of Scandinavia:" Register before April 3

Music on the Hill invites singers, including students, for music of Scandinavia with artistic director David H. Connell, conductor. Musical selections will sample the rich and deeply historic...

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBrian Culbertson: Colors of Love Tour

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Brian Culbertson is known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. He has worked and...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE ROAD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMCultural Music & Movement: Mommy & Me

Parents, caregivers and kids are invited to a music & movement class to explore different cultures through musical instruments, stories and dance at the Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield....

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In

On each vacation day, travel across the world to explore arts and crafts traditions of South Asia and the Middle East.  T. April 3: Personal Miniature Painting Books Design a special...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMCelebrity Chef Cooking Class––4/3 thru 4/24

“Celebrity Chef” John Ferrucci returns for a 4 class series of cooking classes.  All food will be provided. Enjoy the meal you made at the end of each class!   ...

Cost: $99.00

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Ino and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMLoss of a Spouse Support Group

Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23 @1pm ​Grief is invisible and often misunderstood. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue

Are you ready to address the underlying causes of your condition as opposed to suppressing symptoms?  Naturopathic Physicians Dr. Mara Davidson and Dr. Andrew Cummins discuss some of the...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMWhat is Ayurveda and What Can it Do For You?

Ways to determine why and how you might be out of balance Simple things you can do to re-balance and achieve harmony in your life Surprising foods and practices that might not be right for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Phoenix & the Rose
46 Bedford Rd
Katonah, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In

On each vacation day, travel across the world to explore arts and crafts traditions of South Asia and the Middle East.  T. April 3: Personal Miniature Painting Books Design a special...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMMaking Frog Puppets

On Thursday April 5 from 1 – 3 p.m. join world renowned puppeteer, Adelka Polak, and celebrate “World Puppetry Day” by making and taking home a frog puppet. All materials are...

Cost: $20 per New Pond Farm member child and $25 per non-member child.

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 3:30 PMTracking a Tale of Victorian America

The Women’s Forum of Litchfield welcomes all to what promises to be a lively and informative program entitled “Spectacle and Substance: Tracking a Tale of Victorian America”...

Cost: $10

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Women's Forum of Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-3966
Contact Name: Bibby Veerman
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Jesuits and the Arts

John O'Malley, S.J., University Professor, Department of Theology, Georgetown University, will present a keynote address, The Jesuits and the Arts: How and Why It Happened, on April...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University
Dolan School of Business, Dining Room
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMNew York Times Bestselling Author, Amy Bloom at Gunn Memorial Library

We are pleased to welcome National Book Award finalist and New York Times best-selling author Amy Bloom for a talk and signing of her new, and first, historical novel, WHITE HOUSES.  Guided by...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMLoss of a Spouse Support Group

Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23 @1pm ​Grief is invisible and often misunderstood. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:45 PMHAPPINESS CLUB

Our next presentation is: Happiness School of Higher Education. By Lionel Ketchian. Attend this meeting and you will acquire the knowledge and some of the skills for being happy. I have...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Library
1080 Old Post Road
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-258-7777
Contact Name: Lionel Ketchian
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAn Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour

Winner of 16 Grammy Awards, an Emmy, a Golden Globe and numerous other accolades, David Foster is known as one of the most successful record producers and songwriters in history. His hits include...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In

On each vacation day, travel across the world to explore arts and crafts traditions of South Asia and the Middle East.  T. April 3: Personal Miniature Painting Books Design a special...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMSymposium: Art of the Gesù

Fairfield University Art Museum will host a symposium titled Art of the Gesù on April 6, 2018, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Oak Room of the Barone Campus Center on the campus of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University
Barone Campus Center, Oak Room
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMSave the Children's Fairfield Leadership Council Luncheon

Save the Children's Fairfield Leadership Council is hosting their 2nd annual Spring Luncheon, highlighting their Return to Learning Fund. The luncheon will include an...

Cost: $95

Where:
Brooklawn Country Club
500 Algonquin Rd
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Sponsor: Save the Children
Telephone: 475-999-3219
Contact Name: Luciana Spurkeland
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMSpirit Circle

A series of presentations/discussions/circles led by holistic psychotherapist and intuitive Sachin Hazen. Our thoughts and beliefs create our reality, our experience of life. We support...

Cost: 15.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMLoss of a Spouse Support Group

Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23 @1pm ​Grief is invisible and often misunderstood. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMOne Night of Queen

“We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “We Are The Champions” are just a few of the monster Queen hits performed in this stunning recreation and...

Cost: $67.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
24th Annual SPRING HOME SHOW

The Hartford Connecticut Spring Home Show is one of Jenks Productions’ largest home show expos in New England and the largest Hartford home show in Connecticut. Well over 300 vendor exhibits,...

Cost: $10 and $8 for Seniors, $5 for 12 and under

Where:
XL Center
1 Civic Center Plaza
Hartford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In

On each vacation day, travel across the world to explore arts and crafts traditions of South Asia and the Middle East.  T. April 3: Personal Miniature Painting Books Design a special...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMNew Horizons Guitar and Songwriting Competition Semi-Finals

The Connecticut Suzuki Guitar Academy presents the 'New Horizons Guitar and Songwriting Competition'. This competition creates an opportunity for budding young singer/songwriters,...

Cost: $50 Competition Entrance Fee/ $25 Audience Ticket

Where:
St Paul's On The Green
60 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: The Connecticut Suzuki Guitar Academy
Telephone: 860 559 4279
Contact Name: David Vesolcki
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMCT DEEP CARE Family Fresh Water Fishing Class

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Fisheries Division sponsors this terrific free program. Families and individuals age nine and up are welcome to attend this unique...

Cost: FREE

Where:
White Memorial Conservation Center
80 Whitehall
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMMinds in Motion

An afternoon of enrichment workshops for K-6 students, their parents & teachers.  Students will choose from over 20 workshops while adults are invited to a screening of the documentary...

Cost: $25/student ($20/siblings)

Where:
Litchfield High School
14 Plumb Hill Rd
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Education Foundation
Contact Name: Kathleen Reidy
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMRest, Nourish and Conserve Your Qi

While winter is a time to conserve and preserve energy, spring is a time of new beginnings, growth and renewal of body and spirit. Seasonal acupuncture treatments serve to tonify the organ...

Cost: 55.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 10:00 PMSpring Gala

Pequot Library invites you to "Raise the Roof" at The Party of the Year! 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Cocktails at the Library 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. Dinners at Private Residences Fundraiser...

Cost: $125

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Caroline Crawford
Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMIntro to Watercolor Brush Lettering

Registration Closes - Wednesday, April 4th Lillian Huang is a self-taught modern calligrapher based in Nyack, New York. She picked up brush calligraphy three summers ago while living in Taiwan,...

Cost: $75.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
6:00 PMLoss of a Spouse Support Group

Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23 @1pm ​Grief is invisible and often misunderstood. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRoots Music in the Music Room

The American roots music tradition thrives in the Music Room of the Rosen House. Save the date for this uniquely Caramoor night out!

Cost: $20, $35, $50, $65

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLaKisha Jones: To Whitney, With Love

Enjoy an unbelievable evening celebrating great ladies of song from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner and the one and only Whitney Houston.  From sound stages or concert halls across the...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
24th Annual SPRING HOME SHOW

The Hartford Connecticut Spring Home Show is one of Jenks Productions’ largest home show expos in New England and the largest Hartford home show in Connecticut. Well over 300 vendor exhibits,...

Cost: $10 and $8 for Seniors, $5 for 12 and under

Where:
XL Center
1 Civic Center Plaza
Hartford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGood Purpose Gallery to Support Autism Awareness Month

Each April, the College Internship Program (CIP) supports Autism Awareness Month by participating in autism-related events across the country. These events are uniquely designed to shine a light on...

Cost: free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Telephone: 141-339-45045
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags