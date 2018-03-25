Nature Icon––Jane Goodall

WIN TICKETS to "Jane" the documentary film screening with exclusive Q&A––April 24

Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see "Jane" the documentary movie at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, April 24 at 7pm.

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival presents Jane the Movie, drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, telling the story of Jane Goodall, a woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time. Q&A with Jane Goodall Institute's Bill Wallauer follows.

Showing at The Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $15