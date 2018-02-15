Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald

Before the show, there will be a special event in the lobby at 7:15pm with an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit by Miho Goto!

Dubbed "The First Lady of Song," Ella Fitzgerald was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century. In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold over 40 million albums. Her voice was flexible, wide-ranging, accurate and ageless. She could sing sultry ballads, sweet jazz and imitate every instrument in an orchestra. She worked with all the jazz greats, from Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Nat King Cole, to Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman. (Or rather, some might say all the jazz greats had the pleasure of working with Ella!)

Ann Hampton Callaway, with her amazing voice, returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse with an exciting show kicking off Ella Fitzgerald’s centennial year. Callaway explores the breadth of Ella Fitzgerald’s repertoire in a show titled “The Ella Century” including fresh takes on classics such as, “How High the Moon,” “Mr. Paganini,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.” Ann won the Theater World Award and received a Tony nomination for her starring role in the Broadway musical “Swing!” She’s written over 250 songs including Platinum Award winning hits for Barbra Streisand.

Joining Ms. Callaway is vocalist Cyrille Aimée – winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival’s Vocal Competition, the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and finalist in the Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition, Aimée is—in the words of Will Friedwald of The Wall Street Journal—”one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation.”

