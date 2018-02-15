Edit ModuleShow Tags
Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald

WIN TICKETS––Tony winning singer Ann Hampton Callaway pays tribute to the Queen of Jazz––Sat Mar 31




**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win either two tickets or four tickets to see "Ann Hampton Callaway with special guest Cyrille Aimée celebrating Ella Fitzgerald" perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, March 31 at 8pm.

Before the show, there will be a special event in the lobby at 7:15pm with an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit by Miho Goto!

Dubbed "The First Lady of Song," Ella Fitzgerald was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century. In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold over 40 million albums. Her voice was flexible, wide-ranging, accurate and ageless. She could sing sultry ballads, sweet jazz and imitate every instrument in an orchestra. She worked with all the jazz greats, from Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Nat King Cole, to Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman. (Or rather, some might say all the jazz greats had the pleasure of working with Ella!) 

Ann Hampton Callaway, with her amazing voice, returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse with an exciting show kicking off Ella Fitzgerald’s centennial year. Callaway explores the breadth of Ella Fitzgerald’s repertoire in a show titled “The Ella Century” including fresh takes on classics such as, “How High the Moon,” “Mr. Paganini,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.”  Ann won the Theater World Award and received a Tony nomination for her starring role in the Broadway musical “Swing!”  She’s written over 250 songs including Platinum Award winning hits for Barbra Streisand.

Joining Ms. Callaway is vocalist Cyrille Aimée – winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival’s Vocal Competition, the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and finalist in the Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition, Aimée is—in the words of Will Friedwald of The Wall Street Journal—”one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation.”

It is sure to be an enchanting evening from start to finish.

RIFF Oscar Screening Party & Fundraiser

Watch the Academy Awards in style

First Ladies of Disco - Valentine's Night Party

Grab a friend or your sweetie for a Disco filled evening at Ridgefield Playhouse

Masters of Illusion

Thrill to escape artists, sleight of hand, illusions and even some comedy––Feb 13

A Swingin' Good Time

Tony winner Debbie Gravitte thrills with her amazing voice and big band

Ridgefield - Readers Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To:

March 2018

Today
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes VI

Exhibiting at the Carriage Barn Arts Center is New Canaan High School’s 6th annual Through Our Eyes exhibition. The exhibit is on view from March 9th to March 24th. Opening reception is on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMCultural Music & Movement: Mommy & Me

Parents, caregivers and kids are invited to a music & movement class to explore different cultures through musical instruments, stories and dance at the Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield....

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 12:00 PMTrail Work Day

Interested in spending some time outside and meeting other hiking enthusiasts?  This year Weantinoge is offering a series of trail work days. Participants join Weantinoge staff and meet at the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wildwoods Preserve
Caray Hill Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Carrie Davis
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKIDS - Paper Puppet Monsters

Grades K-5 Workshop size:  20 kids Registration Closes - Friday, March 16th Yay! Spring is officially here! In this workshop,  each Lil’ Dreamer will create a Springtime...

Cost: $30.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes VI

Exhibiting at the Carriage Barn Arts Center is New Canaan High School’s 6th annual Through Our Eyes exhibition. The exhibit is on view from March 9th to March 24th. Opening reception is on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMFamily Pizza and Game Night

Come take a break, and re-group from the craziness of everyday life, and have a good time with family, and friends!  Pizza, games, pool, table tennis, and more!  Come, and go as you...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThai Restaurant Favorite Cooking Class

with Chef Suchada Palmer Hands-On Participation Ages 21 and Older Class Description: The secret to great Thai food is balancing flavors by combining the five major tastes: sweet, sour,...

Cost: $95 per person

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMCocek! Brass Band Concert

7:30 pm Friday, March 23, 2018 (doors open at 7:00) Dewey Hall 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257   Oldtone Productions Presets a concert by Cocek! Brass band, music guaranteed to stir your...

Cost: $20

Where:
Dewey Hall
91 Main Street
Sheffield, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: Oldtone Productions
Telephone: 413-429-1176
Contact Name: Beth Carlson
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMStart Making Sense on FTC StageOne

If David Byrne is one of the geniuses of modern times, then Start Making Sense is a tribute to genius. The musicians in this 6 to 7-piece Talking Heads Tribute take pride in faithfully recreating...

Cost: Price:$25 / $28 Day Of No Member Discount

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBrubeck Brothers Quartet

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet continues the legendary Brubeck name with their exciting jazz group featuring two of Dave Brubeck’s sons, Dan Brubeck (drums,) and Chris Brubeck (bass &...

Cost: $37.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAgatha Christie's The Stranger - On Stage at Shepaug

Shepaug Dramatics brings Agatha Christie’s The Stranger, to the stage Friday, March 23rd at 7PM and Saturday, March 24th at 8PM. “A small cast of six students is preparing to offer a...

Cost: General admission tickets are $10; $5 for Students and Senior

Where:
Shepaug Valley School
159 South Street
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Shepaug Dramatics
Telephone: 860-717-2444
Contact Name: Julie King

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:15 PMNorth Korea: What's Next? Two Experts Offer Their Views

On March 24 at 11 am, Noble Horizons will host, “North Korea: What’s Next?” with North Korean experts Melanie Kirkpatrick, former Deputy Editor of the Wall Street...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
Salisbury, CT  06068
View map »


Sponsor: Noble Horizons
Telephone: 860-435-9851
Contact Name: Caroline Burchfield
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMWilton Library's Human Library

Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 1-5pm Spending quality time with a good book often means opening yourself up to new thinking and ideas. Imagine if that book were an actual human being, conversing...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:15 PMKids in the Wild : A Walk in the Woods with Westchester Land Trust and Tinkergarten

On Saturday, March 24,  join Westchester Land Trust for a family-friendly walk in the woods! Tinkergarten leader Kate Lanfer will take children—who must be accompanied by an...

Cost: free

Where:
Hunter Brook Preserve
1953 Beekman Court
Yorktown, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Westchester Land Trust
Telephone: 845-549-7163
Contact Name: Zoraida Lopez
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes VI

Exhibiting at the Carriage Barn Arts Center is New Canaan High School’s 6th annual Through Our Eyes exhibition. The exhibit is on view from March 9th to March 24th. Opening reception is on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMDancing with the Stars - A Gala Benefit for ElderHouse

ElderHouse will host its 5th Annual Dancing with the Stars Gala Benefit on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.  This event will pair dance professionals from Fred...

Cost: $200 - $3000

Where:
Rolling Hills Country Club
333 Hurlbutt Street
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: ElderHouse Adult Day Center
Telephone: (203) 847-1998
Contact Name: Mary Beth Hogan
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMWine Tasting

Wine Tasting to Benefit Mary's Place, A Center For Grieving Children and Families. Join us for a good time on Saturday March 24th at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury, CT....

Cost: 40

Where:
Riverfront Community Center
300 Welles St
Glastonbury, CT  06033
View map »


Sponsor: Mary's Place
Telephone: 860-688-9621
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMIntro to Brush Calligraphy

Registration Closes - Wednesday, March 21st Lillian Huang is a self-taught modern calligrapher based in Nyack, New York. She picked up brush calligraphy three summers ago while living in...

Cost: $60.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMIn Concert: Violinist Igor Pikayzen

Saturday, March 24 In Concert: Violinist Igor Pikayzen, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Internationally-acclaimed and award-winning violin virtuoso Igor Pikayzen graces the Brubeck Room stage for an...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMAntigone Rising on FTC StageOne

An all-female country-rock outfit from New York, Antigone Rising has a bit more grit and attitude in their alt-country and Americana than their peers, and their longevity and endless tour schedule...

Cost: Price:$25 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJay and The Americans

t’s a night of American Rock and Roll!  With 3 original members, Sandy Deanne, Howie Kane, Marty Sanders, and the powerhouse lead of Jay Reincke, they will perform all their hits:...

Cost: $50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAgatha Christie's The Stranger - On Stage at Shepaug

Shepaug Dramatics brings Agatha Christie’s The Stranger, to the stage Friday, March 23rd at 7PM and Saturday, March 24th at 8PM. “A small cast of six students is preparing to offer a...

Cost: General admission tickets are $10; $5 for Students and Senior

Where:
Shepaug Valley School
159 South Street
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Shepaug Dramatics
Telephone: 860-717-2444
Contact Name: Julie King

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Gunn Library Welcomes Spring with Big, Bold, Brilliant Abstracts from Bruce Clark "Eclectic and A Lot of Splash" Without constraints or inhibitions, former history teacher Bruce...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

