Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

With Friends Like These

Joseph Cicio’S wide circle of fascinating people




Joe Cicio at a recent signing for Friends* *Bearing Gifts.

Photo by JP Yim

Entering Joseph Cicio’s home is like visiting the most discerningly curated gallery of objects and treasures. And practically every piece has a story, which is why he decided he needed to write a book, Friends* * Bearing Gifts, about the fascinating people he has known and the treasured items they have brought to him.

Growing up in Brooklyn, Cicio had no idea that he would become one of the scions of retail, working for some of the premier department stores from Lord & Taylor to Macy’s to Joseph Magnin. “I had very little self-confidence but I was always a hard worker,” says Cicio. “I went to visit an old school counselor, who said I was very creative and that I should try to get a job in window display. I had no idea  what that meant or that it was a real profession. But I enrolled at the Pan American School of Art and Design in New York City that had a display course. The school had a relationship with Lord & Taylor and I was one of the students chosen for an internship.”

Cicio had never set foot in Lord & Taylor and at first his only job was to sweep and clean up and go out and get coffee. But it was the heyday of department stores and Lord & Taylor was a great place to learn. And soon he began to be noticed. “My first mentor was an extraordinary woman named Cici Kempner who was the handbag buyer in the day when buyers ruled the world,” Cicio recalls. “She would take me to dinner at the Russian Tearoom and encourage me at every step. When Saks Fifth Avenue called she insisted I go on the interview and to also answer the call when Macy’s wanted me as well.” And it was thanks to Kemper that Cicio began his lifetime of collecting beautiful objects.

“I always remember what she told me when I announced that I had finally saved enough money for my first trip to Europe: ‘You have a great eye and talent, so I want you to promise me that, with this first trip, and all those that follow, you will purchase one special object for yourself. After many years you will have beautiful things to recall the magic of those experiences.’ And she was right.”

That’s how it all began. As Cicio traveled and discovered new places and people his collection grew and grew. Not only did he buy his own pieces, but along the way so many friends have bestowed upon him mementoes of their friendships.

Cicio has been fortunate enough to work with the likes of Audrey Hepburn (who he designed a special room for an event while he was at Macy’s), Lauren Bacall, Joan Rivers, Josie Natori, Prince Charles, Bill Blass, and Nancy Kissinger, who wrote the foreword.

“I have been blessed with incredible people in my life,” says Cicio. “While many of them are gone, I can look at an object they gave me and wonderful memories come flowing back. You can’t replace the people you’ve lost but having a memento keeps them alive for me.”

Featuring photographs of Cicio’s  spectacular Connecticut home (designed and decorated by him), his book includes essays on the many friends and their gifts and  emphasizes the importance of relationships. It is a reflection of a life filled with warmth, beauty, and exceptional memories and a testament to the people who have made a difference in Cicio’s life and vice-versa. As Nancy Kissinger says in her foreword: “No one understands and articulates the value of friendship more sincerely than Joe.”

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2018

Today
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMLate Summer Get Together

Enjoy summer till the very end of the season because Hunt Hill Farm will be hosting a light meal or picnic for friends and family and set the tone with beautiful delicious food! For more...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMGallery 25 Hosts Art Talk by Paula Sibrack Marion

Gallery 25 is pleased to host an art talk by Paula Marian entitled: Traditional Pottery and Global Change, Impressions of a Traveling Potter on Sunday August 19th from 2-3:30PM.  The talk is...

Cost: admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford , CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMAntique Button Roadshow

Remember going through Grandma’s button box? Remember playing “Button, button, who’s got the button?” Join the Acorn Button Club of Central Connecticut as we revisit the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Hunt Hill Concert Series - Lindsey Webster

The earthy, charismatic and beautiful Lindsey Webster is a surprising and welcomed anomaly in the contemporary jazz world. The sultry and soulful young singer/composer, who has scored two Billboard...

Cost: $30

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMRunning On Empty Band at Infinity Music Hall

Running On Empty—Celebrating the Music of Jackson Browne and the Laurel Canyon Sound, are excited to bring their breezy California vibe to a beautiful Norfolk, CT venue, Infinity Music Hall...

Cost: $24-$39

Where:
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
20 Greenwoods Rd. West
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 AMLittle Free Library Opens at the Indian Museum

When renowned contemporary artist Sean Bowen of Rhinebeck, New York was asked by former classmate Rose Buckens of Morris to paint a special little free library to be installed at The Institute for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Institute for American Indian Studies Museum
38 Curtis Road
Wasjomgtpm, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

bauhaus/ our house

Simplicity Reigns at Dumais Weekend Haven

Ten Minutes With a Teen Race-Car Driver

Travis Hydar feels at home on the track

Sense of Place

Roxana Robinson takes her cue from the bigger picture

Cabin Fever

A rustic outbuilding becomes a creative sanctuary

The Invincible Summer Within

Emily Buchanan’s En Plein Air Studios
Edit ModuleShow Tags