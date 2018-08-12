What is the story behind the New Preston Bike Gang?

By Mary Beth Lawlor

This past January, a small group of 13- and 14-year-old boys decided to ride into New Preston from one of their houses to meet up with friends. Once they were enroute they found that doing tricks and finding jumps along the way was much more fun than getting to the final destination. The bike gang idea emerged and the friends began to organize outings.

In July the gang volunteered as docents on bikes at the Washington Art Association Sculpture Walk in Washington Depot. They helped people find their way around, gave them maps of the sculptures, and offered facts about the sculptures themselves.

The gang consists of a core group of nine boys, which includes two 11-year-old little brothers. Riding mountain bikes and bmx bikes, the boys frequent Washington Depot and New Preston.

Their goal is to to become better riders by trying new tricks and riding larger jumps, to interact with the community, and, of course, to grow their Instagram following. @bike_gang_np.