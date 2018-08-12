Edit ModuleShow Tags
What goes on at the Washington History Club?

By John Torsiello


The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club has proven to be a “wildly popular” format for community storytelling, says Stephen Bartkus, curator of the museum, where a well-attended discussion of the origins and history of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department was held this summer.

“We have been meeting both in the morning and evening to accommodate different schedules for the past six years,” explained Bartkus. “The History Club has brought current and former residents together to share their rich memories of Washington.”

Dimitri Rimski, moderator of the Washington History Club at Night, adds, “Oral history is living history, the wealth of a community is its people and their memories. It’s not just papers and objects, without the context of their lives those things become silent. Granted every community is unique, but there is something about life in these small towns that is at the very heart of the American experience, and Washington is an exemplar of that.” 

The Washington History Club was started by Gunn Historical Museum volunteer Willie Smith in 2012. His goal for the history discussion group was to gather people who share an interest in the history of Washington to talk about it, look up information, and share memories. 

Other topics covered in recent months have included the Washington Ambulance Association, The Dramalites, Christmas Memories in Washington, New Preston, and the Washington Supply Company.  

                          

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

12:00 PM - 3:00 PMLate Summer Get Together

Enjoy summer till the very end of the season because Hunt Hill Farm will be hosting a light meal or picnic for friends and family and set the tone with beautiful delicious food! For more...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMGallery 25 Hosts Art Talk by Paula Sibrack Marion

Gallery 25 is pleased to host an art talk by Paula Marian entitled: Traditional Pottery and Global Change, Impressions of a Traveling Potter on Sunday August 19th from 2-3:30PM.  The talk is...

Cost: admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford , CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

