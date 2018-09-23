The Man Behind the Lens
Mark Seliger photographed everyone, including Mick Jagger. Attend his book signing Oct 6
KMR Arts in Washington presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints on Saturday, October 6, from 3 to 6 pm with a reception and book signing with the artist of the monograph, Mark Seliger Photographs. Signed as Rolling Stone’s chief photographer in 1992, he shot more than 125 covers for the magazine. In 2001, Seliger moved from Rolling Stone to Conde Nast publications, and his photographs have graced the pages of Vanity Fair, Elle, Italian Vogue, L’Uomo Vogue, and German Vogue. In 2017, his work is a part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution.
Add your comment: