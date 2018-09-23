Edit ModuleShow Tags
The Man Behind the Lens

Mark Seliger photographed everyone, including Mick Jagger. Attend his book signing Oct 6




KMR Arts in Washington presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints on Saturday, October 6, from 3 to 6 pm with a reception and book signing with the artist of the monograph, Mark Seliger Photographs. Signed as Rolling Stone’s chief photographer in 1992, he shot more than 125 covers for the magazine. In 2001, Seliger moved from Rolling Stone to Conde Nast publications, and his photographs have graced the pages of Vanity Fair, Elle, Italian Vogue, L’Uomo Vogue, and German Vogue. In 2017, his work is a part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution.

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

September 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 1:30 PMPaws for tapas brunch

Help out our four legged friends on Sunday September 30,2018  and enjoy a delicious tapas brunch with sangria at the same time. Be part of the change helping the stray dogs of Honduras...

Cost: 75 pp

Where:
Ibiza tapas restaurant
93 Mill Plain Rd
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMSteep Rock 10K

Just a little over an hour from the northern suburbs of NYC, in the northwest hills of Connecticut lies one of the best kept secrets in trail running around! If you are ready for a new challenge of...

Cost: $30-$40

Where:
Steep Rock Preserve
2 Tunnel Rd.
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Steep Endurance LLC
Contact Name: Brian Vanderheiden
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMAn Autumnal Afternoon Forage and Feast Event with Hayden Stebbins

Join renown ethnobiologist and functional herbalist Hayden Stebbins for an autumnal walk through forest trails and fields here at Hunt Hill Farm to see the world and HHF in a way you’ve never...

Cost: $65

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLisa Brody Opens in the Loft Gallery at The Smithy

The Loft Gallery welcomes an exhibit of large-scale landscape and gardenscape paintings by South Kent CT artist, Lisa Brody. This show opens on Saturday, September 1st, and runs through Sunday,...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
2:00 PM - 5:00 PMOil Painting Class "Finding Your Way"

Students will stretch their imagination while strengthening skills through the process of painting. Various approaches to painting will be encouraged: experimentation of techniques and ideas, trial...

Cost: $250.00

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 186-056-78302
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 7:30 PMGallery 25 Juried Open Show - CALL FOR ARTISTS

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio announces a call for artists and artisans who wish to participate in the gallery’s Juried Open Show.  The show runs from October 4 through October 28,...

Cost: see prospectus

Where:
Gallery 25
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMBasic Acting Techniques for Teens

The acting class meets on Tuesdays for 6 weeks, starting October 2. The class will culminate with a monologue performance for invited guests the final week. The series will include: Scene Study,...

Cost: $150 for the 6 week series

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMCelebrity Cooking Class

This course will teach cooking techniques, sanitations and menu planning.  This is a hands on cooking course with all materials and ingredients provided.  The group will enjoy dinner together at...

Cost: $99.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 186-056-78302
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMLittle Folk Farm Day at Green Chimneys

For over 30 years, Green Chimneys has been opening its doors to the community for Little Folk Farm Day, welcoming scores of young people to explore our bustling Brewster campus. This year the...

Cost: Infants under 2 - FREE; Adults - FREE; Children 2 and Older - $10 each

Where:
Green Chimneys
400 Doansburg Rd.
Brewster, NY  10509
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995x307
Contact Name: Paige
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMThe Drowsy Chaperone-Goodspeed Daytrip

The Drowsy Chaperone at Goodspeed Musicals PLUS Lunch at Gelston House   Enjoy a 3 course lunch at Gelston House.  Then head to Goodspeed for...

Cost: $90.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Last Thunk with Author Gerard Farrell

THUNK! It’s the sweet sound an ad-packed magazine makes when it’s dropped on a table. At glitzy Carlyle Nash Media, it’s the sound of success. And star publisher Mitch Blake has...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information

2:30 PM - 4:00 PMAbdo Ballester shares Cuban memories

The Women’s Forum of Litchfield presents a program entitled “Cuban Memories” at the Litchfield Community Center on October 4 at 2:30pm. Abdo Ballester knows Cuba firsthand, having been both...

Cost: $10

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Women's Forum of Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-3966
Contact Name: Bibby Veerman
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers

"A solid hit, perfect for book clubs and readers who love to read about         writers, writing, and books; why we love them; and how they make life...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMSave the duck day

October 5th is Save the Duck day.  Workshop Inc in Litchfield, Connecticut is presenting a fashion show in Cobble Court from 3 to 5 pm with live ducks from Livingston Ripley Waterfowl...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Workshop Inc
10 Cobble Court
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Workshop Inc.
Telephone: 917-838-3875
Contact Name: Janus Nelson
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMNew art by NYC artist Steven Miller Part 2

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of recent paintings part 2 by the extraordinary colorist and New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller with a reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMCocek! Brass Band Concert at Dewey Hall

Cocek! Brass Band Concert    Doors open at 7, Concert Starts at 7:30, $20 at the door, advance tickets available, refreshments offered.   ...

Cost: $20

Where:
Dewey Hall
91 Main Street
Sheffield, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: Oldtone Productions
Telephone: 413-429-1176
Contact Name: Beth Carlson
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMBOOKED!

On Saturday, October 6 of Columbus Day weekend, Gunn Memorial Library, Inc. will host its fall fundraiser BOOKED! Bryan Memorial Town Hall will be transformed by Mis en...

Cost: $125+

Where:
Bryan Memorial Town Hall
2 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc.
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Vanessa Hammond
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:15 PMSummer Ain't Over Yet! Tuscan Inspired Steak Class

This class will show you the Bold, natural flavors that dominate the steak tradition of Italy! Menu: Autumn Romaine Wedge Salad with Roasted Root Vegetable, Spicy Rosemary Candied Bacon,...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information

