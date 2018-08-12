Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sense of Place

Roxana Robinson takes her cue from the bigger picture

By Tovah Martin


Roxanna Robinson enjoying the fruits of her labor - overlooking her garden which seemlessly melds into the forest.

Photos by Kindra Clineff

If Roxana Robinson’s landscape just sort of slips into its surroundings, that’s totally intentional. If there are no obvious boundaries between cultivated areas and the adjacent West Cornwall woods, then Robinson figures she’s done her setting justice. Although the garden that the novelist forged around her mother’s family summer house merges left and right with the local vernacular, make no mistake about it, a whole lot of head time was spent feathering Treetop into its outskirts. Blurring lines is what this garden is all about.

Basically, Roxana Robinson was just practicing an extension of her trade when she began preparation to put a garden into the space the great great granddaughter of Henry Ward Beecher and great great great niece of Harriet Beecher Stowe took under her wing ten years ago. Novelists are notoriously observant and true to form, Robinson—author of  Sparta, Cost, Sweetwater, and This is my Daughter, as well as the definitive biography Georgia O’Keefe: A Life—was dutifully spending life with eyes wide open, monitoring what she was seeing and hearing all around when she began translating that awareness into a cultivated area. In truth, she had to accomplish a whole lot of earth-moving to create planting spaces around the unbelievably quaint Arts & Crafts home where she’s summered since childhood. Making it even quainter (but much more level and plant-friendly) required some drainage tricks and considerable expertise. Indeed, she called in the talents of friend and famed landscape designer Patrick Chassé for advice on translating her concepts into practical terms, leveling the playing field, and steering water away from the house. The result is a ledge and ravine configuration with planting pockets and streambanks custom made for inserting goodies of the photosynthesizing kind. Somehow she manages to extend the Arts & Crafts mood outward with just a few meticulously placed focal points and accents. But nothing calls attention to itself, except perhaps in late summer when the fervent plants in Margueritaville explode into flower in unison.

Robinson insists that natural was a no brainer, but not everyone would share that awareness. “I couldn’t plant an Austin rose here,” she says of the mindset that made Treetop feel nearly wild, “it would have to be a rugosa rose instead.” Similarly, boxwood hedges were not her speed—not because she has anything against foliage plants but because airy, unsculptured shapes are what inhabit the woodlands that frame her space. Ferns forge the foundation of her composition, “They catch the light, they move, they perform all season long”. Indeed, ferns of all stripes furnished inspiration for the quieter aspect of the garden around the house. She calls that area Sissinghurst, and has kept its palette purposefully muted. We’re talking geraniums, white bleeding hearts, blue and white baptisia, columbine, Jacob’s ladder, primroses, and similar understudies. Not all the plants are native, but none are jarringly different from the genius of the forest all around. 

Farther from the cottage, as you approach the foot bridge to her writing studio, a whole different mood comes into play. That’s what she calls “Margueritaville” where you get the jolt of electricity as monarda, crocosmia, asclepias, verbenas, evening primrose, tropical salvias, tithonia, and similar strident bloomers do their thing. She jokes about its comparative pulsating throb, but truth is, all that color is cushioned in plenty of green. And those flowers lure in a whole army of pollinators who might not otherwise be present if foliage was the only protagonist.

There’s action, there’s drama, but also the slow syncopation of a stage well set. Meanwhile, Roxana Robinson is the brewmaster and narrator behind the scenes. Then she sits back and lets the action unfold. And isn’t that just like a good novelist? Flowers seed in from the surroundings and thicken the plot, roots scramble around and get into trouble, something dies, but something is born. It’s the horticultural version of a page turner. This story is to be continued.

Eco-Friendly Homes & Farm

The Washington Environmental Council is hosting a Farm & House tour for their scholarship fund on Saturday, Sep 29, from 1-5 pm. This is a self-guided tour of eco-friendly and architecturally significant houses in Washington as well as a tour of the Back 40 Farm. Two of the homes are eco-friendly: a 1966  Sears Roebuck kit  house and an Arts and Crafts style home on eleven acres. The iconic Cogswell Tavern saltbox, built circa 1756, hosted General Washington at least once. The Back 40 Farm will be open for tours. All proceeds from the tour go directly into the scholarship fund. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at farmandhouse.eventbrite.com  or at 860-868-0845.

August 2018

Today
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMLate Summer Get Together

Enjoy summer till the very end of the season because Hunt Hill Farm will be hosting a light meal or picnic for friends and family and set the tone with beautiful delicious food! For more...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMGallery 25 Hosts Art Talk by Paula Sibrack Marion

Gallery 25 is pleased to host an art talk by Paula Marian entitled: Traditional Pottery and Global Change, Impressions of a Traveling Potter on Sunday August 19th from 2-3:30PM.  The talk is...

Cost: admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford , CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

6:30 PM - 8:00 PMAntique Button Roadshow

Remember going through Grandma’s button box? Remember playing “Button, button, who’s got the button?” Join the Acorn Button Club of Central Connecticut as we revisit the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Hunt Hill Concert Series - Lindsey Webster

The earthy, charismatic and beautiful Lindsey Webster is a surprising and welcomed anomaly in the contemporary jazz world. The sultry and soulful young singer/composer, who has scored two Billboard...

Cost: $30

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMRunning On Empty Band at Infinity Music Hall

Running On Empty—Celebrating the Music of Jackson Browne and the Laurel Canyon Sound, are excited to bring their breezy California vibe to a beautiful Norfolk, CT venue, Infinity Music Hall...

Cost: $24-$39

Where:
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
20 Greenwoods Rd. West
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

7:30 AMLittle Free Library Opens at the Indian Museum

When renowned contemporary artist Sean Bowen of Rhinebeck, New York was asked by former classmate Rose Buckens of Morris to paint a special little free library to be installed at The Institute for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Institute for American Indian Studies Museum
38 Curtis Road
Wasjomgtpm, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

