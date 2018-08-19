Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Savor Litchfield 2018

The culinary event of the year returns on Sept 9




 

TownVibe/Litchfield Magazine is proud to bring Savor Litchfield to the community once again.

Restaurants, specialty markets, bakeries, winemakers, distilleries, craft brewers, and others will fill the white barn and 90-acre property at the magical South Farms to serve their signature cuisine, desserts, sweets, and curated cocktails and beverages to foodies and fun-loving folk in the area. There will be upscale pop-up shops set up by local businesses, a rock band, kids zone, and roving entertainment.

South Farms
21 Higbie Rd,
Morris, CT 
Sunday, Sept 9, 2018
1 pm to 4 pm

The tickets price is for everything! Includes entry, entertainment, food, desserts and drinks (including cocktails!)

Adults $50, VIP $100, Young Adults 16 and under $20 and Kids 10 and under FREE

Click here for tickets

 

Participating Restaurants:

Britsbrand, New Morning Market, Market Place Kitchen & Bar, Community Table, Asylum Distillery, Winvian Farm, John's Cafe, Love's Heart Bakery & Cafe, The Bakehouse (Litchfield), Spring Hill Vineyards, Thorncrest Chocolate, White Horse Pub, Ciesco Catering, Owl's Brew, West Shore Seafood, Sunset Meadow Vineywards, Hopkins Vineyard, Bohemian Pizza, Max Prime, and Dottie's Provisions.

Sponsors:

Foodie Ferry
Audi Danbury

Kids Activities
Art Room Atelier

VIP Lounge
Winvian

Premiere Sponsors
William Pitt - Kristine Newell
Litchfield Distillery
Atria Senior Living

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Litchfield County

Explore three private gardens in Cornwall, Roxbury, and West Cornwall, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include more than 175 varieties of dahlias, a...

Cost: $7 per garden; children 12 & under free

Where:
Japanese Gardens at Cedar Hill
8 Bayberry Hill
Roxbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:30 PMFull Moon Summer Morocco Inspired Party

Discover the delicious flavors of Moroccan cuisine, with it's spices, different types of olive oils and herbs that characterize Moroccan cuisine as we prepare as a group an exotic menu to...

Cost: $95

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMMusto Grape Stompin' Festival

We'll host an afternoon with Musto Wine Grape Company. More details to follow, but includes kids grape stompin', home wine making information sessions and food by Savoy Pizza Trailer...

Cost: Adults: $59 Kids: (12 and under) $19 (except for Eventbrite fee)

Where:
Rosedale Farms & Vineyards
25 East Weatogue Street
Simsbury, CT  06070
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green

Conversations On the Green presents: Prescient Politics: Art Foreshadows Life Join legendary writer, actor, producer and director Barry Levinson as he discusses the mindset that has made...

Cost: $45 General Admission or $250 Angel Ticket

Where:
St. John's Church - Parish Hall
9 Parsonage Lane
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 6:00 PMLime Rock Park's Historic Festival 36

2018 Labor Day Weekend Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, Aug. 30 - Sept. 3, 2018 Now in its 36th year, the Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park has been a time-honored tradition...

Cost: $50

Where:
Lime Rock Park
60 White Hollow Road
Lakeville, CT  06039
View map »


Sponsor: Lime Rock Park
Telephone: 860-435-5000
Contact Name: Marlane White
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 6:00 PMLime Rock Park's Historic Festival 36

2018 Labor Day Weekend Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, Aug. 30 - Sept. 3, 2018 Now in its 36th year, the Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park has been a time-honored tradition...

Cost: $50

Where:
Lime Rock Park
60 White Hollow Road
Lakeville, CT  06039
View map »


Sponsor: Lime Rock Park
Telephone: 860-435-5000
Contact Name: Marlane White
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 6:00 PMLime Rock Park's Historic Festival 36

2018 Labor Day Weekend Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, Aug. 30 - Sept. 3, 2018 Now in its 36th year, the Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park has been a time-honored tradition...

Cost: $50

Where:
Lime Rock Park
60 White Hollow Road
Lakeville, CT  06039
View map »


Sponsor: Lime Rock Park
Telephone: 860-435-5000
Contact Name: Marlane White
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 11:30 AMLittle Free Library Grand Opening on Litchfield Green

The Grand Opening for the little free library at the Old Jail in Litchfield will be held at 7 North Street overlooking the Litchfield Green on Saturday, September 1 from 9:30a.m.-11:30a.m....

Cost: Free

Where:
Old Jail in Litchfield
7 North Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 203-770-4156
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMKent First Annual Carnival

Local non-profits are joining forces to put together  a fun event for the whole town's enjoyment.  We'll have games, prizes, art activities, refreshments and more!   Come...

Where:
Golden Falcon Field
20 N Main Street
Kent, CT  06757
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLisa Brody Opens in the Loft Gallery at The Smithy

The Loft Gallery welcomes an exhibit of large-scale landscape and gardenscape paintings by South Kent CT artist, Lisa Brody. This show opens on Saturday, September 1st, and runs through Sunday,...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMFruitful End of Summer Soiree

Hunt Hill farm will be hosting a end of Summer get together, to enjoy the last tastes of summer as its turns into fall. Menu: Baked Brie Twists with Berries Pork Tenderloin with...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Fall Fresh

Fall Fashions from Litchfield county boutiques

bauhaus/ our house

Simplicity Reigns at Dumais Weekend Haven

Ten Minutes With a Teen Race-Car Driver

Travis Hydar feels at home on the track

Sense of Place

Roxana Robinson takes her cue from the bigger picture

With Friends Like These

Joseph Cicio’S wide circle of fascinating people
Edit ModuleShow Tags