Fall Fresh

Fall Fashions from Litchfield county boutiques

By Mary Beth Lawlor / Photos by Ryan Lavine / Special Thanks to Emily Ohara & Bianca DiMichelle

Bryan Memorial Town Hall sets the stage for these fun and cozy Fall outfits from Litchfield county boutiques. Messy up-dos, understated makeup, and silver nails by Byrde + the b Salon complete the looks.

Faux Fun

Litchfield native Eliza, left, stays warm in this faux fur vest from BB Dakota. Emerald earrings by MLP Jewels (made in New York), both at Luna’s Boutique in Litchfield. Grey cashmere cardigan can be found at

J. Seitz in New Preston.

Silver Star

Alanna of Norfolk shines in this washable silver leather cropped jacket by Jakett and high-wasted black jeans by Just Black Denim, both at Shopcathyb in Woodbury.

Worth It

Local student Aurora makes a statement in this classic faux brown leather jacket. Coat lined in beautiful olive velvet by T.ba

of Spain at the Workshop Inc. in Litchfield, faux black leather jeans by AG (made in USA) at J. Seitz, and silver necklace made in Poland by OYCA at Luna’s Boutique. Lucy stands her ground in this form-fitting “Mrs. Smith Dress” made of black stretch leather by AS by DF, accessorized with American handcrafted jewelry by Sarah Cavender, all at Workshop inc.

Alley Cat

Liam hanging out in a secret vintage bowling alley. Plaid shirt and reversible jacket by Billy Reid (made in USA), moleskin khaki pants by Mason’s of Italy, all at J. Seitz. New England Duffle 45 Canvas and Roxbury Hightop sneakers, handmade in Italy by Grey New York Grey New England.

Casually Cool

Lucy took a break from doing hair at Byrde + the B Salon to model for us across the road at Bryan Memorial Town hall. Organic grey cashmere sweater by Organic John Patrick (made in USA), pyrite necklace by Swallow (made in Brooklyn), all at J. Seitz. Black jeans by Just Black Denim from Shopcathyb in Woodbury, shoes by Frye from J. Seitz.

Fast Friends

Little Lottie is ready to rock out in her headband, black band t-shirt by Rowdy Sprout (ethically made in Guatemala), and silver bag by Tracey Tanner (made in Brooklyn), all from J. Seitz. Alanna, a yogi from Norfolk, wears a sheer navy blouse from Oliphant, Kut From the Kloth jeans at Shopcathyb, shoes by Frye from J. Seitz.