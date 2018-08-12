Edit ModuleShow Tags
Cabin Fever

A rustic outbuilding becomes a creative sanctuary

By Francis Schell


Winding along the natural landscape, Philippe has made a plank laid path that leads from his cabin to the studio.

Photos by John Gruen

Artist and designer John-Paul Philippe had just landed in New York from Dallas when a friend called. “There is a private viewing of a place that’s perfect for you. You must come at once.” Philippe had been looking for a weekend retreat, so he got on a train to see it. The property consisted of five untended acres nestling in a hollow under Red Rock Mountain in Sharon, with a cabin and a derelict barn, belonging to conservationist John McNeely who kept the land as a bird sanctuary.

Birds and many of his drawings and sculptures feature avians had always fascinated Philippe. That morning in 2006 a red-tail hawk had briefly landed on his Dallas hotel windowsill, and now as he walked through the cabin he spied a carving of a hawk. Coincidence? Later, standing outside, an owl hooted. “Something stirred inside me,” he recalls, “I knew I had to buy this place. I bid five dollars above the asking price, putting all my savings on the line.” His bid was accepted, but not before he promised to keep the land as a bird refuge. 

The deal concluded and the insurance company proceeded to cancel Philippe’s policy, finding the buildings “in a general state of disrepair”. True enough, but the ramshackle cabin, which McNeely had transported to Sharon in the 1980s, had been built of hand-cut logs in the 1840s by Scottish settlers in North Carolina. Luckily Lloyds of London agreed to insure it, and essential repairs began. Commuting from New York on weekends, Philippe saw to the gradual improvements.

Fast forward to 2013. Unexpectedly he lost his New York studio space, just as his decade-long employment with Barneys, decorating its boutiques worldwide, came to an end. He made a snap decision to move to Sharon full-time. “I am glad it was quick. Had I thought much about it, I may not have done it,” he says. “But New York had nothing more to teach me.” It meant a vast change for this Oklahoma native, who had painted in London for 23 years, had a busy design studio in Gotham, had traveled the world finding inspiration wherever he roamed. What inspiration would come from the wilderness? Plenty, as it turned out.

Foremost was turning the cabin itself into a work of art—outside by re-chinking the logs with a white cement mix, then staining them black with pitch from Sweden; inside, by touches such as a white accordion ceiling to hide the monotone rafters, floating small shelves of wood collected from Philippe’s travels on the kitchen wall, hand-carved furniture in the tiny living room, a graceful bear-proof bird feeder he designed, off the porch. 

Then came sculpting the native meadowland. Philippe mowed pathways following natural tracks made by deer, and then shaped the paths with “sequential mowing” (first wide, then narrower). He practices what he calls “laid-back bonsai on a large scale”, removing branches that distract his artist’s eye; then he piles them into a natural barricade to surround a fairy ring in the making. Here and there he subtly highlights natural features like rocks or fallen trunks with pruning. Nature responds, but appears undisturbed.

In the barn, now his studio, he works on client commissions, planning his murals and large paintings, making sketches or cardboard templates to be rendered in three dimensions by local craftsmen. Steel is his favorite medium, dividing interior spaces with metal hangings, his present preoccupation. But he also sees the potential of a seat in every tree stump. “I guess I am what you would call an aesthete,” says Philippe disarmingly. 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

12:00 PM - 3:00 PMLate Summer Get Together

Enjoy summer till the very end of the season because Hunt Hill Farm will be hosting a light meal or picnic for friends and family and set the tone with beautiful delicious food! For more...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMGallery 25 Hosts Art Talk by Paula Sibrack Marion

Gallery 25 is pleased to host an art talk by Paula Marian entitled: Traditional Pottery and Global Change, Impressions of a Traveling Potter on Sunday August 19th from 2-3:30PM.  The talk is...

Cost: admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford , CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMAntique Button Roadshow

Remember going through Grandma’s button box? Remember playing “Button, button, who’s got the button?” Join the Acorn Button Club of Central Connecticut as we revisit the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:30 AMLittle Free Library Opens at the Indian Museum

When renowned contemporary artist Sean Bowen of Rhinebeck, New York was asked by former classmate Rose Buckens of Morris to paint a special little free library to be installed at The Institute for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Institute for American Indian Studies Museum
38 Curtis Road
Wasjomgtpm, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
