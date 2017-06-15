What’s the history of Averill Farm?

By Hilary Adorno

In 1746, a portion of the great Waramaug Reserve in Washington Depot was purchased by early settler Samuel Averill, where he established The Averill Homestead. The 260-acre property, known as Averill Farm, has passed from Averill father to son for ten generations, making it one of Connecticut’s oldest continuously operated farms.

The aesthetics of Averill Farm conveys the purity of nature made. The attractions at the property are breath-taking panoramic views, historic preservation, land conservation (190 acres are protected against development) and the creation of exemplary products.

Originally a dairy operation with a grove of Baldwin apple trees, ninth-generation Samuel Averill took an interest in apples. Livestock was sold off; additional varieties were introduced and a picked/pick-your-own fruit orchard became the lay of the land.

Today Averill Farm is operated by tenth generation Tyson Averill, with father Samuel and mother Susan’s assistance. They maintain the orchard of an astonishing 116 varieties of apples along with pears, and one of the largest quince groves in the State. 2005 brought the addition of a cider mill. Also on the property you will find jams, fresh apple cider donuts, fresh-cut flowers, and other locally sourced treats.