Very Picky

A plethora of pluck-your-own farms

By Hilary Adorno

Pick your own apples and pumpkins at one of the many local orchards and farms in the area.

A delightful fall activity in Litchfield County is visiting one of our pick-your-own (PYO) farms. As lovely as a drive on a twisting country road, between rows of timeworn stone walls, discovering beautiful vistas and splashes of fall color can be, stopping at one of these local farms could be the perfect finale on a beautiful autumn day. Consider one of these farms, each offering a unique experience for ready to pick apples and pumpkins.

Angevine Farm sits on 196 acres in Warren. While 45-acres are dedicated to Christmas trees, Angevine Farm grows over 30 varieties of PYO pumpkins on slopes featuring picturesque views. Bring a picnic and a blanket to stay and enjoy the scenery. At their Harvest Barn Gift Shop, find gourds, local art, soap, syrup, and honey. Angevine Farm suggests once you’ve picked the perfect pumpkin, go tag your tree and return to cut it down before the holiday. Harvest starts late September.

The expansive Averill Farm in Washington offers tremendous opportunities for apple picking. With over 116 varieties, some extremely rare, there is something to please everyone. Averill Farm also offers their own pears, quince, pies, pumpkins, gourds, flowers, donuts, cider, and Christmas trees! The PYO season starts in mid-August, but for the best selection get to this popular farm earlier rather than later.

Another PYO pumpkin patch is located at Bunnell Farm in Litchfield. Not just pumpkins, the Bunnell family raises fresh turkeys, has a professionally designed corn maze, horse-drawn hayrides, and will arrange for group tours and fundraisers.

The scenic Ellsworth Hill Orchard , located in Sharon, has a wide variety of PYO produce, including berries, plums, peaches, 10 varieties of apples and pumpkins. Also on site is a corn maze, fresh pies, cider, donuts, and baked goods. Apple picking starts in late August, but Ellsworth Farm suggests you contact the farm to find out what is in season before you visit.

In addition to their PYO pumpkin patches, Harris Hill Farm in New Milford has a barn full of farm animals, squash, gourds, hayrides, and a kiddie corn maze. During the month of October, Harris Hill Farm invites the public to enjoy them all. Bring your own picnic lunch and enjoy it on this sprawling property.

March Farm is a 150-acre compendium of PYO and activities for the whole family. Located in Bethlehem, there is a playground, covered picnic area, farm animals, two corn mazes, hayrides, a farm market with bakery, a pumpkin patch, and many planned events. The PYO options include berries, peaches, and 50-acres of apples. This is a very popular destination for families with children.

Apple Care

Once you pick your apples, treat them carefully to extend shelf life. Some varieties keep longer than others, ask your farmer for more information.

Avoid: bruising, direct sunlight and keep your apples from direct contact with each other.

Humidity: apples enjoy some humidity, but they need to remain dry. A damp towel nearby helps.

Storage: a cool basement or your refrigerator fruit drawer, wrapped individually in paper is ideal.

Washing: don’t wash until you are ready to eat them—they have a natural waxy coating which aids in preservation.