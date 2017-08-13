Taste Litchfield

The culinary event of the season is Taste of Litchfield––Sun, September 10

How better to bridge summer and fall than by gathering the best in food, wine, and craft cocktails—all on the 90-acre South Farms in Morris. In addition to the 25-plus tables featuring delicious savory and sweet, hot and cold tastes from talented chefs and bakers, we also feature a live and lively discussion on the topic of Restaurant War Stories, from famed restaurateurs Carole Peck of the Good News Cafe, John Harris of White Horse Country Pub, and Chris Eddy from Winvian.

Making it Happen

Audi Danbury

With an exquisite dealership alongside Porsche and VW, Audi Danbury will chauffeur guests from remote sites.

Winvian

Over 100 acres of heaven on earth, a lighthearted oasis of peace and five-star fine dining, Winvian brings its elegance as sponsor of Taste of Litchfield's VIP Lounge. Think wide-screen TVs, personal service, and specialty drinks.

Premier Sponsors

Ericson Insurance Advisors

Litchfield Distillery

Indian Mountain School

William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l Realty

New Morning Market

The Venue

Located in Morris, South Farms has been owned by the Paletsky family for nearly 70 years and spans four generations. Its 100-plus-acre homestead features an iconic 20,000-square-foot dairy barn surrounded by picturesque, open pastures. Under the stewardship of Ben Paletsky, grandson of the founder, the White Barn at South Farms has been re-created, offering a venue for many diverse events. “We’ve tried to make the space special while still maintaining the integrity of the farm." It's the perfect setting for 25 great food and drink establishments, 400 guests, live entertainment, an engaging panel discussion, and an afternoon of yummy fun.

Giving Back

One beneficiary of Taste of Litchfield is the food pantry at St. Michael’s in Litchfield. Opening day in May drew 18 people, June served 47 people, and July, 53 people. Donations have come from Bantam Bread, Bantam Market, Camp Washington, Chandra Guerard, Knights of Columbus, Morris-Litchfield Rotary, Food Rescue US, and Litchfield Social Services. Roughly 75 families in the town of Litchfield suffer from food insecurity.

Restaurant War Stories will take place during the event.

The Talent

Food and drink for Taste of Litchfield 2017

@The Corner, Litchfield

Solid and dependable, @The Corner has a great mix of comfort food, fine dining, craft beers, and fine wines, right on the Litchfield green.

athecorner.com

Amanda Bakes, Litchfield

AmandaBakes operates onboard Sweetie, the iconic 1978 Airstream trailer-serving up wedding cakes, pastries, and locally roasted coffee at private events and markets in the Litchfield Hills.

amandabakes.com

Asylum Distillery,

Bridgeport

Asylum Distillery has a wide range of products and specializes in gin, vodka, corn whiskey, fifth state whiskey, and ginger zap (a ginger infused vodka).

asylumdistillery.com

BritsBrand LLC, Litchfield County

BritsBrand transforms any area, room or destination into a traditional British tea room. From interior decoration, china, tea favors, and service, they will serve you tea as if you were across the pond!

alisond@delware.com

Ciesco Catering,

Torrington

Torrington native, Charlene Goodman Dutka, has combined her passion for food, art, and outstanding customer service to create Ciesco Catering Company.

ciescoservices.com

da Capo Restaurant,

Litchfield

This is the kind of place that’s big enough to fall into without a reservation, is relaxed, open late, and serves delicious, fresh, way-above-average Italian food.

dacapolitchfield.com

Hidden Valley Eatery, Washington

A favorite among locals for delicious breakfast, lunch, and takeout. The hardest part might simply be choosing what to get from all of their inventive options.

hiddenvalleyeatery.com

John’s Cafe, Woodbury

Dennis DeBillis has transformed the offerings of this long respected eatery, serving local dishes on a pared-down menu to make the restaurant a casual Mediterranean cafe with a heavy lean towards Italian.

johnscafe.com

Kent Wine & Spirit, Kent

Travel + Leisure Magazine noted this spirit shop is “worth the trip”. Providing weekend in-store tastings, they are considered The County’s best “drinks” destination.

La Molisana Sausage, Waterbury

Homemade dry cured sausage, sopressata, and capicola made by locals. They have been in business for 19 years.

lamolisanasausage.com

Litchfield Distillery, Litchfield

Litchfield Distillery is Connecticut’s newest micro-distillery. Batchers' series includes 11 handcrafted, premium spirits of gin, vodka, bourbon, and whiskey. They’ve just produced their 500th barrel of Batchers Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

litchfielddistillery.tumblr.com

Lock Up Restaurant, Salisbury

This eclectic and energetic restaurant is worthy of all the great buzz. Serving a great selection of succulent salads, burgers, steaks, tartares, fish specials, and mussels.

thelockuprestaurant.com

Market Place, Woodbury

A modern, American eatery; everything from soft shell crab, burgers, to duck. Bustling restaurant with a full bar.

markethospitalitygroup.com/woodbury

Meraki, Litchfield

Healthy local organic cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and delicious prepared foods. Menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients crafted with passion.

merakifood.com

New Morning Market

Catering, Woodbury

The largest organic-produce selection in the area with an extensive supplement and homeopathic department that people travel to from miles around. The catering department provides service for large social events as well as elegantly prepared meals-to-go.

newmorn.com

Nine Main, New Preston

Small bakery, cafe in the heart of New Preston. Serving, local, organic, and homemade delicious breakfast and lunch. Friday night is Mexican night during the summer season.

ninemainbakery.com

Ryan Brown Catering

Fabulous food, professional staff, and essential planning go into events ranging from weddings to corporate dinners.

ryanbrowncatering.com

Saltwater Grille, Litchfield

Seafood is the star: with seven seafood appetizers and even more for main selections.

litchfieldsaltwatergrille.org

Spring Hill Vineyards,

New Preston

Located on a bucolic setting in New Preston, Spring Hill Vineyards produces local and sophisticated wine.

bsterryspringhill@gmail.com

Troy Brook Bakery, Litchfield

Troy Brook Bakery creates beautiful and delicious hand crafted desserts and pastries for their clients and for the Litchfield Farmers Market.

West Street Grill, Litchfield

This clubby, often star-studded mecca has been a leader of fine dining in the Litchfield area for over 25 years. It is home to superb dining, a fresh-looking interior, and extremely tasty vegan and non-vegan dishes.

weststreetgrill.com

White Horse Country Pub, Marbledale

Winner of Connecticut’s Best Pub Statewide, Best Value Statewide, and many more awards, White Horse Country Pub is famous for its burgers, shepherd's pie, Guinness beef stew, and grilled salmon. Enjoy lunch out on the patio, or a dinner for 15 in their newly added dining room.

whitehorsecountrypub.com

Winvian, Morris

Fresh and seasonal foods are served by a remarkably talented chef in this highly regarded Relais & Chateaux inn and restaurant.

winvian.com

Zaragoza, New Milford

A sophisticated restaurant featuring hand crafted cocktails and mouthwatering tapas such as short ribs, piquillo peppers, and Cubano sliders.

zaragozarestaurant.com