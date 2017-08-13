Edit ModuleShow Tags
Taste Litchfield

The culinary event of the season is Taste of Litchfield––Sun, September 10




How better to bridge summer and fall than by gathering the best in food, wine, and craft cocktails—all on the 90-acre South Farms in Morris. In addition to the 25-plus tables featuring delicious savory and sweet, hot and cold tastes from talented chefs and bakers, we also feature a live and lively discussion on the topic of Restaurant War Stories, from famed restaurateurs Carole Peck of the Good News Cafe, John Harris of White Horse Country Pub, and Chris Eddy from Winvian.

Making it Happen

Audi Danbury
With an exquisite dealership alongside Porsche and VW, Audi Danbury will chauffeur guests from remote sites.

Winvian
Over 100 acres of heaven on earth, a lighthearted oasis of peace and five-star fine dining, Winvian brings its elegance as sponsor of Taste of Litchfield's VIP Lounge. Think wide-screen TVs,  personal service, and specialty drinks. 

Premier Sponsors
Ericson Insurance Advisors
Litchfield Distillery
Indian Mountain School
William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l Realty
New Morning Market

The Venue
Located in Morris, South Farms has been owned by the Paletsky family for nearly 70 years and spans four generations. Its 100-plus-acre homestead features an iconic 20,000-square-foot dairy barn surrounded by picturesque, open pastures. Under the stewardship of Ben Paletsky, grandson of the founder, the White Barn at South Farms has been re-created, offering a venue for many diverse events. “We’ve tried to make the space special while still maintaining the integrity of the farm." It's the perfect setting for 25 great food and drink establishments, 400 guests, live entertainment, an engaging panel discussion, and an afternoon of yummy fun. 

Giving Back
One beneficiary of Taste of Litchfield is the food pantry at St. Michael’s in Litchfield. Opening day in May drew 18 people, June served 47 people, and July, 53 people. Donations have come from Bantam Bread, Bantam Market, Camp Washington, Chandra Guerard, Knights of Columbus, Morris-Litchfield Rotary, Food Rescue US, and Litchfield Social Services. Roughly 75 families in the town of Litchfield suffer from food insecurity.

Restaurant War Stories will take place during the event.

The Talent
Food and drink for Taste of Litchfield 2017

@The Corner, Litchfield
Solid and dependable, @The Corner has a great mix of comfort food, fine dining, craft beers, and fine wines, right on the Litchfield green. 
athecorner.com 

Amanda Bakes, Litchfield
AmandaBakes operates onboard Sweetie, the iconic 1978 Airstream trailer-serving up wedding cakes, pastries, and locally roasted coffee at private events and markets in the Litchfield Hills.
amandabakes.com 

Asylum Distillery,
Bridgeport 
Asylum Distillery has a wide range of products and specializes in gin, vodka, corn whiskey, fifth state whiskey, and ginger zap (a ginger infused vodka). 
asylumdistillery.com 

BritsBrand LLC, Litchfield County
BritsBrand transforms any area, room or destination into a traditional British tea room.  From interior decoration, china, tea favors, and service, they will serve you tea as if you were across the pond!  
alisond@delware.com 

Ciesco Catering, 
Torrington
Torrington native, Charlene Goodman Dutka, has combined her passion for food, art, and outstanding customer service to create Ciesco Catering Company.
ciescoservices.com  

da Capo Restaurant,
Litchfield
This is the kind of place that’s big enough to fall into without a reservation, is relaxed, open late, and serves delicious, fresh, way-above-average Italian food. 
dacapolitchfield.com 

Hidden Valley Eatery, Washington
A favorite among locals for delicious breakfast, lunch, and takeout. The hardest part might simply be choosing what to get from all of their inventive options.
hiddenvalleyeatery.com

John’s Cafe, Woodbury
Dennis DeBillis has transformed the offerings of this long respected eatery, serving local dishes on a pared-down menu to make the restaurant a casual Mediterranean cafe with a heavy lean towards Italian.
johnscafe.com 

Kent Wine & Spirit, Kent
Travel + Leisure Magazine noted this spirit shop is “worth the trip”. Providing weekend in-store tastings, they are considered The County’s best “drinks” destination. 

La Molisana Sausage, Waterbury 
Homemade dry cured sausage, sopressata, and capicola made by locals. They have been in business for 19 years. 
lamolisanasausage.com

Litchfield Distillery, Litchfield
Litchfield Distillery is Connecticut’s newest micro-distillery. Batchers' series includes 11 handcrafted, premium spirits of gin, vodka, bourbon, and whiskey. They’ve just produced their 500th barrel of Batchers Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
litchfielddistillery.tumblr.com 

Lock Up Restaurant, Salisbury
This eclectic and energetic restaurant is worthy of all the great buzz. Serving a great selection of succulent salads, burgers, steaks, tartares, fish specials, and mussels.
thelockuprestaurant.com  

Market Place, Woodbury 
A modern, American eatery; everything from soft shell crab, burgers, to duck. Bustling restaurant with a full bar. 
markethospitalitygroup.com/woodbury

Meraki, Litchfield
Healthy local organic cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and delicious prepared foods. Menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients crafted with passion.
merakifood.com 

New Morning Market
Catering, Woodbury
The largest organic-produce selection in the area with an extensive supplement and homeopathic department that people travel to from miles around. The catering department provides service for large social events as well as  elegantly prepared meals-to-go.
newmorn.com 

Nine Main, New Preston
Small bakery, cafe in the heart of New Preston. Serving, local, organic, and homemade delicious breakfast and lunch. Friday night is Mexican night during the summer season.
ninemainbakery.com

Ryan Brown Catering
Fabulous food, professional staff, and essential planning go into events ranging from weddings to corporate dinners.  
ryanbrowncatering.com 

Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
Seafood is the star: with seven seafood appetizers and even more for main selections. 
litchfieldsaltwatergrille.org 

Spring Hill Vineyards,
New Preston
Located on a bucolic setting in New Preston, Spring Hill Vineyards produces local and sophisticated wine.  
bsterryspringhill@gmail.com 

Troy Brook Bakery, Litchfield
Troy Brook Bakery creates beautiful and delicious hand crafted desserts and pastries for their clients and for the Litchfield Farmers Market.

West Street Grill, Litchfield
This clubby, often star-studded mecca has been a leader of fine dining in the Litchfield area for over 25 years. It is home to superb dining, a fresh-looking interior, and extremely tasty vegan and non-vegan dishes.  
weststreetgrill.com 

White Horse Country Pub, Marbledale 
Winner of Connecticut’s Best Pub Statewide, Best Value Statewide, and many more awards, White Horse Country Pub is famous for its burgers, shepherd's pie, Guinness beef stew, and grilled salmon. Enjoy lunch out on the patio, or a dinner for 15 in their newly added dining room.
whitehorsecountrypub.com 

Winvian, Morris
Fresh and seasonal foods are served by a remarkably talented chef in this highly regarded Relais & Chateaux inn and restaurant.
winvian.com 

Zaragoza, New Milford
A sophisticated restaurant featuring hand crafted cocktails and mouthwatering tapas such as short ribs, piquillo peppers, and Cubano sliders.
zaragozarestaurant.com

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

