Style Me Chic

Fall fashion from area boutiques

By Mary Beth Lawlor

Photographs by John Gruen

Styled By Bartley I. Johnstone

Hair & Makeup by Adam Broderick Salon

Sophisticated accents

Kimberly Ayers Shariff, a mom of two, Washington weekender, and American Ballet Theatre’s chief administrative officer, is wearing silk/velvet pants, a cream rayon shirt, wool tweed blazer, fringed brass necklace/belt, and a sequined velvet scarf all imported from Spain by T.ba for Workshop Inc. in Litchfield.

Edgy country warrior

J. Seitz, in New Preston, dressed musician/actor Michael Lombardi, his wife Maria, and their beautiful son Nando Fox. Michael wears a button-down by Masons Italy, black hoodie by James Perse, pants by Billy Reid, Hunter boots, recycled bracelets by Alkemie, handmade bracelets by Chan Lu.

Maria wears a dress by Alternative, a vegan leather jacket by Jakett, Hunter boots, bracelets by Alkemie, and handmade necklace by Vega Jewelry. Nando Fox is wearing a top by Rylee & Cru, pants by Spiritual Gangster, and boots by Native. Blanket is handmade in Canada by 18 Waits.

Country Gent

Model Liam Lawlor, recent Forman School graduate, will study film at Syracuse University this fall. Liam is inan outfit from R. Derwin Men, in Litchfield. Vest by Herno, shirts by Giangi Napoli, trousers by Mason, watch by Il Bisonte, belt by W. Kleinberg, sunglasses by Randolph Engineering HAWK, socks by Corgi, boots by Dubarry of Ireland, bag by Daines & Hathaway.

Flowy Casual

Oliphant, on the Litchfield Green, designed this flowy cotton tunic that Maddie (left) is wearing. Shop Cathy B, in Woodbury, dressed Kim (right) in a shirt by Bella Dahl, jeans by Just Black Denim, ring by Susan Hanover Designs,necklaces by Sea Lustre Jewelry, and earrings by Nakamol.

Autumn style

Elena (left) wears a mink front cropped sleeve jacket by Rani Arabella over her cashmere dress and carries an Italian made retro style bag in vintage cowhide by Il bisonte. All from R. Derwin. Natalie’s (next) outfit is from Workshop Inc. in Litchfield. Khaki silk velvet kimono jacket, rayon blouse, and velvet trousers from T.ba, all imported from Madrid for Workshop Inc. Necklace by Patrice. Liam’s outfit is from R. Derwin, previous page. Maddie’s (right) outfit is from B. Johnstone in Kent. Camouflage fur jacket, blue fur cowl, and black fur handwarmers, all designed by Linda Richards. A vintage La Bagagerie drawstring bag and Parker Smith jeans complete the outfit.

Cashmere Warmth

Model Elena Kennedy, a UConn sophomore and an integral part of R. Derwin’s Men’s Store staff, wears a 100-percent Scottish cashmere dress and capelet from R. Derwin by Johnstons of Elgin, Scotland. Sunglasses by Robert Marc, Saint Tropez Collection and crafted by hand in France. Sold at Bosson Optical in Litchfield. Massive Sixties Moderne 18k gold bangle by Emil Meister and chic 18k yellow gold modernist ring by Kurt Aepli for Burch c1960s can be found at Lawrence Jeffrey Estate Jewelers, also in Litchfield.

On the Cover

Model Maddie Green, a Kent School graduate and current student at Savannah College of Art and Design, dazzles in a mix of designer vintage from B. Johnstone in Kent. Stella McCartney cropped ruffled jacket, Geoffrey Beene leather belt, Adele Simpson for Bonwit Teller lamé maxi skirt, and

Gerard Yosca earrings.