Stars Hollow in Kent

Gilmore Girls Fan Fest––Oct. 20-22

By Elizabeth Maker

Last year it was Washington; this fall it’s Kent: Some 1,500 fans will descend upon the upscale country town from Oct. 20-22 for the second annual Gilmore Girls Fan Fest . Jennie Whitaker, a publicist from Austin, dreamed up the event last year, thinking Litchfield County is as close to the show’s fictional hamlet, Stars Hollow, as you’ll find in reality.

“The covered bridges, gazebos, village greens, restaurants and galleries, the gorgeous rolling hills and streams; it’s all quintessential Stars Hollow,” Whitaker says.

Tickets are $250 for the event that will enable fans to hobnob with cast and crew over coffee, chocolates and cocktails; hear panel discussions about how the program was made, take dance lessons with Liz Torres, who played Miss Patty, and hear live music by the characters who made up the band Hep Alien. (The Gilmore Girls is discontinued, but still has a hefty flow of followers on Netflix.)

Fans can lodge at nearby inns, but many will pay an additional $270 to stay in rustic cabins at Club Getaway, an adult camp a mile from Kent center. “We booked the whole camp – 250 cabins,” Whitaker says, adding that the fare includes two late night parties with cast, campfires with s’mores, two hot breakfasts, four complimentary drink tickets and use of the camp’s ziplining and adventure park.