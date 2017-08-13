Edit ModuleShow Tags
Spirits Arise

Small-batch distilleries resurrect an old craft

By Tracy Holleran


Jack Baker, owner of Litchfield Distillery, recently celebrated the production of its 500th barrel of Batchers Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

At nearly every point in history, alcoholic beverages played a role in civilizations across the globe. Egyptian, Chinese, and Indian cultures have documented evidence of fermented and distilled beverages as early as 800 BCE, made from ingredients like honey, rice, and fruits. Fast forward to 18th-century Britain, when parliament began incentivizing distillers to use grains to create their spirits, and inexpensive gin flooded the market. After attitudes and laws pertaining to alcohol consumption swung back and forth over the next 300 years, today, distilling is a $150-billion industry in the United States, and accounts for nearly a third of all alcoholic beverage sales. Here in Connecticut, two small-batch distilleries are doing their part to bring back the craft.

Bridgeport’s Asylum Distillery is the first of its kind to open in Fairfield County since prohibition. Co-owned by Southporters Robert and Bridget Schulten and Neil Doocy, they chose the Park City for its history of manufacturing, an abundance of available, affordable warehouse space, and the convenient location. Their “grain-to-bottle” process uses Connecticut-grown, non-GMO corn as the basis for small-batch whiskey, vodka, and an award-winning gin. “We wanted to go in with some sort of intention. Local ingredients add so much value to the product,” says Doocy. “The local concept really differentiates us from other distilleries.” Together, the trio is creating products that focus on flavor, resulting in “sippable” spirits. 

There are two whiskeys currently in production, an unaged corn whiskey and “Fifth State” aged corn whiskey. The robust corn flavor is evident in both varieties, one clear, one oakey brown. “People have expectations of whiskey being dark, but it doesn’t have to be,” explains Robert Schulten, who also serves as master distiller. Always looking to the future, a Connecticut maple syrup-infused whiskey is currently in production and will be released this fall.

In its first year of production, Asylum’s gin was named the American Distilling Institute Craft Spirit silver-medal winner, for its bold, modern taste. It is vapor-infused with six botanicals giving it a strong but smooth flavor that holds up to mixers, but is also great straight. “All the bitterness is distilled out,” explains Schulten. “It has ‘happy flavor’ tastes!” The vodka is also corn-based, which makes it smoother than other vodkas. “It doesn’t burn and has a good ‘mouth feel’,” he says.

When brothers Jack, David, and Peter Baker launched Litchfield Distillery, it began as a side project. As the family behind Crystal Rock bottled water, the brothers started by batching two bourbons and one gin. Three years later, there are six bourbons, two gins, and three vodkas in their profile. “Craft distilleries can pay attention to a hundred more details than a huge distiller,” explains Jack. “We are passionate about it and are quality focused.”

Bourbon, which by law is aged in charred barrels that can only be used once, is a time-consuming process, but is at the heart of the Litchfield Distillery. Patience paid off when the original Batchers’ bourbon whiskey took home the silver medal at the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Characterized by a 70 percent corn, 25 percent rye, and five percent barley mash, the two-step barreling process spends two to eight years in white oak casks. Other bourbons created by the micro-distillery include a double-barreled bourbon, ten-year cask-strength bourbon, and a Port cask infused bourbon. Newer to the line is vanilla Bourbon, which uses a whole vanilla bean in every bottle, and coffee Bourbon, which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country. “I always enjoyed bourbon in my coffee,” Jack Baker says. “We decided to marry the two, using a Windsor, Connecticut-based coffee roaster. We’re getting great consumer reviews.” 

In addition to bourbon is the small-batch gin, also a silver-medal winner at the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The martini-grade gin is slightly on the sweet side but has a classic juniper flavor with citrus overtones. They recently introduced a barrel-finished gin as well, using their retired whiskey barrels which give it a subtle Bourbon taste and a slightly caramel color. Initially, the Bakers were not planning to make vodka, but after many requests, they added a100-percent corn vodka to the mix. Seasonal flavored vodkas use locally harvested fruits including apples and blueberries. “We are there all day long, watching and tasting,” says Baker. Visitors can do the same, by visiting the distillery’s tasting room, which is nestled in the hills of Litchfield.

Distilling has a long history in America, and after years of market domination by large-scale manufacturers, small-batch producers are having a renaissance. The number of Distilled Spirits Permits issued in the US has skyrocketed and currently there are about 1,000 craft distilleries operating nationally. Experts predict this number will double in the next five years, nipping at the heels of the craft-beer industry. 

That’s the Spirit! 
In Roxbury, Mine Hill Distillery is slated to open this fall. The distillery recently won the 2017 Historic Preservation Award for the state. They are now finalizing the details in order to hold events on the property in the newly restored Roxbury Station. This fall they plan to start the distillery process which will produce premium spirits. Stay tuned.

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green

Trumponomics: Boom or Bust? How Politics Will Affect Your Money with David Stockman & Jonathan Alter Money, it is said, makes the world go around. And nowhere does it have more impact...

Cost: $45 - $250 per person

Where:
St. John's Church - Parish Hall
9 Parsonage Lane
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
Lisa Elmaleh Tintype portrait event

KMR Arts is planning a special event in collaboration with the Judy Black Memorial & Gardens at One Green Hill. Lisa Elmaleh, a favorite KMR Arts photographer, will be setting up a tintype...

Cost: $650

Where:
Judy Black Memorial & Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-868-7533
Contact Name: Karen
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
