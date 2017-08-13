Restaurant War Stories

Swell soirees, burst souffles, sotto-voce gossip, celeb seatings, and joyous tales from the best in the business

We love dining out. Sitting down to a nicely set table with friends, a favorite white-aproned waiter, an enticing list of specials, all commencing with a glass of wine. The food is no doubt the star of a meal, but ambiance, service, and the flow of the evening make it sui generis.

What goes into a special dining adventure are experience, hard work, good judgment, and a customer-service attitude that makes the diner's enjoyment paramount. Most of the time a meal is divine, but some of the time, things go wrong. We have put together a talented panel of restaurateurs to share stories—about great meals, dropped dishes, celebrity sightings, lessons learned, favorite customers, and more.

Moderated by writer Ann Hodgman, "Restaurant War Stories" will take place during the Taste of Litchfield , on September 10.

Restaurateurs include Carole Peck from the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, Chris Eddy from Winvian in Morris, and John Harris from White Horse Country Pub in New Preston.

They are sure to share some tasty treats from their decades dishing up meals.