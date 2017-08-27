Here’s the Key

The Lockup is a restaurant with a twist––pool table, kids area, full bar and sofa area

By Joseph Montebello

Located in the center of Salisbury and named for the adjacent street, The Lockup is a welcome addition to the restaurant scene. The modest front opens into a small seating and reception area. There are tables along the right hand side and a hallway that goes on forever—that’s where the surprises await.

Walk a few steps and you will find a sleek, fully stocked bar where one can have a drink and also eat dinner. Beyond this bar is an art-filled area with sofas and a pool table. At the end of the hallway is a kids’ playroom with games and toys. Children can be left off to amuse themselves while parents have a quiet, civilized dinner.

Owners Eric and Liz Macaire opened The Lockup last Thanksgiving and the menu has been steadily evolving. But there are some staples that are definitely worth trying: steak and eggs with French fries, a selection of burgers served on brioche buns, crispy skin salmon, and chicken paillard. There is also a create-your-own-salad section with a variety of components from which to choose.

As with many area restaurants, The Lockup uses fresh ingredients from local purveyors whenever possible. No meal is complete without dessert and the crème brûlée trio, a combination of three distinct flavors, and a goat cheese cake are definitely worth the calories.

The Lockup

19 Main St.

Salisbury, CT

860-596-4371

thelockuprestaurant.com

$$$ Moderate-Expensive