Five Things I Want for Fall

Two lifestyle specialists share secret desires

By Joseph Montebello

Berry lipstick, Matta floral dress, Bedrock Shinola watch, Cire Trudon Madurai candle, Stan Smith sneakers.

Fall evokes crisp days, cool nights, and the onslaught of new fashions and the desire to update, shop, and discover new things. Even if one doesn’t need anything new (and who really needs anything?) the fall season seems the time to re-evaluate wardrobes and such. We asked Richard Lambertson, co-owner of Privet House , and makeup artist Pilar DeMann what was on their wish list.

As co-design director of Shinola leather accessories, Lambertson brings a pure American aesthetic with a global perspective to the brand. Throughout his career he has collaborated with some of the fashion industry’s most respected brands.

DeMann, who has the distinction of being known as “The Eyebrow Queen,” operates Pilar’s Mobile Beauty which offers lash and brow tinting, makeup lessons, makeup bag cleanout, teen parties, and men’s grooming as well. She believes that spending money on quality skincare products is crucial to having a healthy look. And yes, men need to have their brows shaped also.

Here is what these two style mavens are seeking for fall:

Richard

A new pair of Stan Smith white-on-white sneakers. Nothing says fall to me like clean, white sneakers—even if it is after Labor Day.

The new Bedrock Shinola watch with the navy blue face.

My favorite new candle Cire Trudon Madurai—the scent of jasmine with a hint of ylang ylang.

A new Navy blazer from Ralph Lauren to complement my work uniform of Thomas Mason shirts and jeans.

Eager to experience Troutbeck, the newly refurbished inn and restaurant, a jewel just past the border of Sharon.

Pilar