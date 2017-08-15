Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Five Things I Want for Fall

Two lifestyle specialists share secret desires

By Joseph Montebello


Berry lipstick, Matta floral dress, Bedrock Shinola watch, Cire Trudon Madurai candle, Stan Smith sneakers.

Fall evokes crisp days, cool nights, and the onslaught of new fashions and the desire to update, shop, and discover new things. Even if one doesn’t need anything new (and who really needs anything?) the fall season seems the time to re-evaluate wardrobes and such. We asked Richard Lambertson, co-owner of Privet House, and makeup artist Pilar DeMann what was on their wish list.

As co-design director of Shinola leather accessories, Lambertson brings a pure American aesthetic with a global perspective to the brand. Throughout his career he has collaborated with some of the fashion industry’s most respected brands. 

DeMann, who has the distinction of being known as “The Eyebrow Queen,” operates Pilar’s Mobile Beauty which offers lash and brow tinting, makeup lessons, makeup bag cleanout, teen parties, and men’s grooming as well. She believes that spending money on quality skincare products is crucial to having a healthy look. And yes, men need to have their brows shaped also.

Here is what these two style mavens are seeking for fall:

Richard

  • A new pair of Stan Smith white-on-white sneakers. Nothing says fall to me like clean, white sneakers—even if it is after Labor Day.
  • The new Bedrock Shinola watch with the navy blue face.
  • My favorite new candle Cire Trudon Madurai—the scent of jasmine with a hint of ylang ylang.
  • A new Navy blazer from Ralph Lauren to complement my work uniform of Thomas Mason shirts and jeans.
  • Eager to experience Troutbeck, the newly refurbished inn and restaurant, a jewel just past the border of Sharon. 

Pilar

  • Doen, Ulla Johnson, Tucker, or Matta floral dress—versatile enough to be worn with boots and a sweater, flats, heels, or even sneakers. Perfect for any occasion.
  • Razor A5 Lux Scooter. Bigger wheels and more user-friendly for a non-athlete like me. Perfect to ride with my daughter.
  • My favorite berry lipstick from LuLu The Face Company. It’s vegan, so no allergy issues. It’s smooth, creamy, moisturizing, luxurious and not a budget breaker.
  • A Boho necklace by Bobbi from Whiskey and Pearls online boutique. Her jewelry is authentic and one of a kind, using leathers, pearls and gemstones. Each piece is unique and works with a multitude of outfits.
  • I get my skin ready for fall and winter with A/D/E moisturizing lotion from Spiritbody.com. It’s thick, rich and emollient. In addition to the vitamins listed, you can add various oil fragrances, my favorite being Rose.

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2017

Today
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green

Trumponomics: Boom or Bust? How Politics Will Affect Your Money with David Stockman & Jonathan Alter Money, it is said, makes the world go around. And nowhere does it have more impact...

Cost: $45 - $250 per person

Where:
St. John's Church - Parish Hall
9 Parsonage Lane
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
Lisa Elmaleh Tintype portrait event

KMR Arts is planning a special event in collaboration with the Judy Black Memorial & Gardens at One Green Hill. Lisa Elmaleh, a favorite KMR Arts photographer, will be setting up a tintype...

Cost: $650

Where:
Judy Black Memorial & Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-868-7533
Contact Name: Karen
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMShakespeare on Film Series

John Long, Shakespeare scholar and frequent lecturer in Drama and Film at UConn, will lead a four session screening and discussion on film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s plays. ...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington , CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMYou Don't Look Your Age... And Other Fairy Tales with Author Sheila Nevins

Sheila Nevins is the best friend you never knew you had. She is your discreet confidante you can tell any secret to, your sage mentor at work who helps you navigate the often uneven playing field,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMHolistic Health Care Practitioner Meet & Greet Open House

The Bridge Healing Arts Center Hosts an open house for practitioners of the healing arts to explore Connecticut’s first synergistic wellness community. Providers will now be able to refer...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bridge Healing Arts Center
304 Main Street
Farmington, CT  06032
View map »


Sponsor: Bridge Healing Arts Center
Telephone: 860-710-5504
Contact Name: Vera Halina
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMConnecticut Taco Festival

The Connecticut Taco Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena. This event will feature a variety of taco selections from restaurants and...

Cost: Tickets are limited. Advanced general admission tickets $45 and $25 for kids

Where:
Danbury Ice Arena
1 Independence Way
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features Connecticut Clay Artists

  The Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) is a group of professional potters from Fairfield County. During the month of August, CCA members will be featured at the new Gallery 25 (11 Railroad...

Cost: Admission free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Diane Dubreuil
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMGrease Sing-A-Long

August 26 at 8 pm.  Now is your chance to feel like a T-Bird or Pink Lady! Get our your leather jackets and poodle skirts and get ready to sing and dance to the GREASE SING-A-LONG!  Dress...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Style Me Chic

Fall fashion from area boutiques
Edit ModuleShow Tags