Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Home Made

Karen Davis Turns a Spec House into a Dream House

By By Joseph Montebello


Photos by John Kane

Sometimes a house is just a house, well-built, perfectly situated, but without character or personality: a perfect description of a spec house. It takes someone with a keen eye for design and a vision of what a house needs to turn it into something special. In this case that would be interior designer Karen Raines Davis.

The owners, who live in New York with their two young daughters during the week, had been renting a house in Washington when they decided it was time to buy one of their own. Their realtor showed them various houses and then took them to a spec house built in 2006. A prospective buyer had walked away from it and it sat uninhabited for several years.

“We’d been living in an old-fashioned period house and that’s what we thought we wanted,” says the wife of the couple. “When we first saw this house we immediately thought that at 6700 square feet it was way too big for us, but the setting was beautiful and since it was mostly done and furnished we were able to see its possibilities.” The spacious main floor features a living room, master bedroom and sitting area, office, dining room, and a kitchen/family room. “The kitchen is what I fell in love with immediately,” she admits. “A tremendous space with an open floor plan where I could entertain company and cook at the same time. Invariably when we have guests we congregate around the island and it’s not unusual for me to ask for help with the chopping and cooking.”

There were some issues, though, and that’s when Davis stepped in. “I’d worked with Karen on our New York apartment,” the owner explains, “and she has an amazing eye and a sense of style. She understands how we live so we went through every room, evaluating what was there and what was needed.” “I’d worked with the couple before,” explains Davis. “I know how this family lives and I understood their needs. The house had great spaces and the views were magnificent. In fact, it really didn’t need a major overhaul; it just required some personalizing.”

They love to entertain and the patio space off the kitchen was ideal for summer gatherings and it’s a short walk to the pool, which is surrounded by an extraordinary garden, extending up a hillside, full of every imaginable flower.

Davis is originally from Los Angeles and began her career at Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine magazines. She transitioned into working for two high-end residential and hospitality design firms in Los Angeles and New York. In 2001 she relocated to Connecticut and has designed and overseen projects all over the world.

When Davis came into the project, the family had been living in the house for a while and they knew what worked and what didn’t. “The house was neutral, in paint colors as well as furnishings,” she explains. “We brought in color, some new rugs and textiles, repainted some of the walls, and replaced some of the lighting.”

“Parts of it were beautiful,” adds the owner, “such as the grass cloth wall covering. But the kitchen was a dull gray and the butcher block countertops had no overhang. If we were starting from scratch I would not have chosen those cabinets but they were not offensive enough to replace. We did change out the countertops with granite, which made a huge difference.”

The lighting in the kitchen area was not adequate, so Davis cleverly added a lighting fixture to the wooden beam above the island, which made a huge difference. The island was changed and complementary stools were added for informal meals.  Mood lighting in the dining room made  for a perfect transition from the casual eating space to the more formal one.

While some rooms simply needed the furniture rearranged, others like the master bedroom were totally redesigned and furnished, adding soft tones of blue and beige and painting the ceiling. The office remained where it was, but Davis added a door, a sleek new desk and leather chair, a rug, and better lighting.

Davis is now transitioning the huge basement space from one equipped for young children to one that will fit the needs of teenagers as well as family and friends. The lower level also contains a very impressive wine cellar.

The house is perfect for this active family. The wife loves to ride, the husband loves to fish; both girls ski. As a matter of fact, the garage has been turned  into a repository for all their sporting equipment, neatly arranged and categorized. As for the house itself, while Davis has done a superb job of decorating the rooms and introducing various color palettes, it is a house that people live in and enjoy. There are no rooms that are off limits, no furniture that can’t be curled up on (and that includes the dog as well.)

“It’s a casual house,” says Davis. “There is nothing precious about it. The materials are all durable and easy to care for.” It is a house that evokes a happy family that loves entertaining, eating, engaging in outdoor activities, and enjoying their time together. It’s everything a house should be and that is a testament to Davis’s talent and her understanding of what makes a house beautiful and comfortable.

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:30 PMButchering/Meat Fabrication 101 with Steve Ford

Butchering/Meat Fabrication 101 with Steve Ford Professional butcher Steve Ford of Butcher's Best in Newtown, CT will demonstrate and simplify meat fabrication of a whole pig and the proper...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green

Presents TRUTH DECAY: NATIONAL SECURITY IN THE AGE OF LIES with Former CIA Director Michael Hayden & National Security Expert Joe Cirincione Moderated by Jane Whitney, the...

Cost: $45 General Admission or $250 Angel Ticket

Where:
Bryan Memorial Town Hall
2 Bryan Hall Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLisa Brody Opens in the Loft Gallery at The Smithy

The Loft Gallery welcomes an exhibit of large-scale landscape and gardenscape paintings by South Kent CT artist, Lisa Brody. This show opens on Saturday, September 1st, and runs through Sunday,...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 5:00 PMOil Painting Class "Finding Your Way"

Students will stretch their imagination while strengthening skills through the process of painting. Various approaches to painting will be encouraged: experimentation of techniques and ideas, trial...

Cost: $250.00

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 186-056-78302
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Electrification of the New Haven Railroad

This presentation will cover the pioneering, hi-voltage AC electrification of the New Haven Railroad (NHRR) from its initial installation in 1907 to where it is today. This will include the power...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMTrust Your Gut

Trust Your Gut is a three-part approach to supporting healthy digestion and gut health sponsored by MegaFood. Learn to trust your gut with supportive lifestyle practices, foods, and supplements to...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Letters Project

This promises to be a delightful, entertaining, thought provoking evening as John Fabiana and special guests bring an extraordinary collection of letters to life.  “War letters, letters...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Rd.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Community Center
Telephone: 860-567-8302
Contact Name: Litchfield Community Center
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
3:45 PM - 4:45 PMKids Cooking Club

Join us after school on Fridays for Kids’ Cooking Club. Kids will learn to make simple and seasonal no-bake snacks that are perfect for a lunch box! Kids will make and eat their creations during...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMWhat is Ayurvedic Medicine and How Does it Compare with Western Allopathic Medicine?

Ayurveda is thought to be the world’s oldest healing system and is referred to as “mother of all sciences.” It encompasses life in its totality and epitomizes a true body-mind approach to...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce.

A Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce. Demonstration Class Under Julia’s expert tutelage, our menu will meander through the less touristy regions of Italy:...

Cost: $115

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
NEW MILFORD, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMMeet the Maker with Saltbox Press

The Smithy will host a Meet the Maker Event with Lynda Campbell, owner of Saltbox Press in Ridgefield, CT. Lynda will share her story behind her beautifully crafted line of...

Cost: free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM“BREAST HEALTH AND SELF-CARE: LET’S TALK ABOUT IT” WITH PAULINE KOINIS

“Breast Health and Self-Care: Let’s talk about it” with Pauline Koinis Empower yourself by learning therapeutic manual manipulation and breast massage, including how to help...

Cost: suggested donation: $65 or pay what you’re able

Where:
Valley Spirit Wellness Center
6 Green Hill Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCACAO & SOUND HEALING

Celebrate community and self-healing with an evening exploring CACAO: an ancient plant medicine that has been used for hundreds of years to facilitate ceremony and celebration. It is known for its...

Cost: $35 Pre registered | $40 at the door

Where:
Valley Spirit Wellness Center
6 Green Hill Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Champagne Is So Over ...

What i’m bringing to your holiday potluck

Fall in Focus

Savoring the beauty of autumn in Litchfield County

Ten Minutes With The Five Senses Festival Organizers

Stephanie Ingrassia & Itamar Kubovy share about the creative process

Scaling Up in Winsted

Seven Years of Studio Visits with Contemporary Artist Ted Gahl

Environmental Luminary

Close observation and wise reflection
Edit ModuleShow Tags