Fall in Focus

Savoring the beauty of autumn in Litchfield County

Autumn’s Glory In Litchfield County we are blessed with rolling hills covered with deciduous trees that put on a colorful show every fall before shedding their leaves for the winter. It’s a beautiful time of year to capture in photographs. To celebrate this gorgeous season we asked our readers to submit their best fall photos. Here we’ve included some of our favorites from the entries.

1. Leaves blowing in Kris Strid’s South Kent backyard.

2&3. Photos taken by Alison De Lello at March Farm in Bethlehem last fall.

4. Photo at the top of Kent Falls by Chris Dahm.

5. Photo of the winding Shepaug River taken by Elliott Davis.

6. Photo of an epic sunset in downtown New Milford by Chris Dahm.