Coal-Fired Kiss

Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza also has incredibly fresh seafood

By Douglas P. Clement

Culinary trends grow stale through widespread industry embrace and familiarity, and wood-fired pizza is no exception. Once the epitome of sophistication, it has been eclipsed by an earlier artisan tradition: coal-fired pizza.

Toppings on specialty pies may provide the nirvana quotient, but the philosophy for the palate resides in beautifully charred crust, and flash-burnt ridges, resonating with the essence of noble dough beneath a smoky patina. Take the shrimp, burrata, and basil white pie at Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza on Main Street in Torrington. It’s pure heaven, with gooey gratification yielding to the coal-fired kiss in the superstructure.

“Our seafood pizzas are super popular,” says Jeff Smart, a former chef, caterer, and construction worker who opened Sasso’s in 2016 with Matt Cipriano. “My uncle is a shellfish farmer. Everything is fresh caught and wild from Connecticut. I see food not as something that’s on a plate. I see it starting from the seed and coming to the plate,” says Smart, who envisions Sasso’s becoming a “living restaurant” with an on-site “farm.”

Sasso’s has a small list of drinkable wines, a small but nice selection of craft beers on tap, and many other beers by the bottle.

Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza

52 Main St, Torrington, CT

860-618-7162

sassoscoalfired.com

$$ Moderate