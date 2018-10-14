Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Coal-Fired Kiss

Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza also has incredibly fresh seafood

By Douglas P. Clement


Culinary trends grow stale through widespread industry embrace and familiarity, and wood-fired pizza is no exception. Once the epitome of sophistication, it has been eclipsed by an earlier artisan tradition: coal-fired pizza. 

Toppings on specialty pies may provide the nirvana quotient, but the philosophy for the palate resides in beautifully charred crust, and flash-burnt ridges, resonating with the essence of noble dough beneath a smoky patina. Take the shrimp, burrata, and basil white pie at Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza on Main Street in Torrington. It’s pure heaven, with gooey gratification yielding to the coal-fired kiss in the superstructure. 

“Our seafood pizzas are super popular,” says Jeff Smart, a former chef, caterer, and construction worker who opened Sasso’s in 2016 with Matt Cipriano. “My uncle is a shellfish farmer. Everything is fresh caught and wild from Connecticut. I see food not as something that’s on a plate. I see it starting from the seed and coming to the plate,” says Smart, who envisions Sasso’s becoming a “living restaurant” with an on-site “farm.”

Sasso’s has a small list of drinkable wines, a small but nice selection of craft beers on tap, and many other beers by the bottle.

Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza
52 Main St, Torrington, CT
860-618-7162 
sassoscoalfired.com

$$ Moderate

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 5:00 PMOil Painting Class "Finding Your Way"

Students will stretch their imagination while strengthening skills through the process of painting. Various approaches to painting will be encouraged: experimentation of techniques and ideas, trial...

Cost: $250.00

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 186-056-78302
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Last Thunk with Author Gerard Farrell

THUNK! It’s the sweet sound an ad-packed magazine makes when it’s dropped on a table. At glitzy Carlyle Nash Media, it’s the sound of success. And star publisher Mitch Blake has...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMGuided Meditation and Sound Healing

Curious about meditation? Come experience an hour of guided meditation and sound healing aimed to help you release tension, sleep better, and cultivate overall happiness. No prior experience...

Cost: 15.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMThe Cookbook Club: Halloween Appetizer & Dessert Potluck

Do you have any recipes that look spooky but taste delicious? “Devilish Eggs?” “Jalapeno Mummies?” How about a “Blue Cheese Brain Bowl?” We are overflowing with fun ideas if you need...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMMychelle Reveal Event

Discover your inner beauty with a 15-minute session with the Reveal Imager!  Uncover what’s between you and the great skin you want: we identify sun damage, brown spots, red areas and more. Our...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:00 PMBoosting Your Immune System in 21 Days

Find yourself frequently getting sick, especially in winter? Learn how to stay healthy all year long. Dr. Corsello’s presentations are informative, inspiring, and motivating. Attendees will...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
3:45 PM - 4:45 PMKids Cooking Club

Join us after school on Fridays for Kids’ Cooking Club. Kids will learn to make simple and seasonal no-bake snacks that are perfect for a lunch box! Kids will make and eat their creations during...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMPumpkin Festival

Join us at for a full day of festivities at Pumpkin Fest! Saturday, October 27th 12-5   We will have Local Breweries and Food Trucks! Enjoy Pumpkin Carving for kids and adults, decorate...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMLowering Cholesterol and Triglycerides Naturally

The most commonly prescribed drug in the United States is a statin medication prescribed tolower high lipid levels. Unfortunately, these types of medications can have serious sideeffects. Dr. Shawn...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSinger/Songwriter Series

Join us for another amazing evening of music with four local singer songwriters performing original music. Doors open at 7pm. Snacks will be available for purchase and donations for the performance...

Cost: Free - donations graciously accepted

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMLive Music Super Session with Doug Munro, Gil Parris and Chris Vitarello

Enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz, blues and rock with Grammy-Nominated guitar virtuoso, Gil Parris, Blues Hall of Fame® legend Chris Vitarello and Grammy Award nominated jazz guitarist Doug...

Cost: $30

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMBarnstar! at Race Brook Lodge

Barnstar! Concert from Signature Sounds Presents Saturday,  October 27 Race Brook Lodge 864 S Undermountain Rd Sheffield, MA, 01257https://rblodge.com/   doors at 7pm , concert at 8pm $15...

Cost: $15 SRO, $20 advance seated

Where:
Race Brook Lodge
864 S Undermountain Rd
Sheffield, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: Signature Sounds
Telephone: 413-341-3317
Contact Name: Peter Hamelin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

A Taco Sensation

Èl Camión has been crowned Connecticut's Best

CT Is Back

Community Table's mission is sustainably and using the highest quality locally grown ingredients

Comfort With a Twist

Max Prime is a Steakhouse AND Fish Sushi Bar

Start Your Wining

Wine bars of Litchfield County

Comfort With a Twist

Swyft offers interesting food in a casual tavern setting
Edit ModuleShow Tags