A Taco Sensation

Èl Camión has been crowned Connecticut's Best

By Jane Spencer

It started as a simple idea; start a food truck. That led to the “impulse buy” of a truck and later a brick and mortar restaurant, Èl Camión, that Connecticut Magazine has crowned “Best Tacos” in its “Best of CT” issue. The owner, Haig Leonard, was born and raised in Roxbury and Woodbury and knew he could offer the community something new, fresh, and affordable. Thrilllist.com has recently named his tacos the best in Connecticut, and one of the best 50 tacos in the entire country.

“When I think of cooking I believe we can only process so much.” Leonard adds that he likes “tasting the ingredients that are being showcased.”

The idea of starting a food truck might seem fun, but the reality is much harder. Leonard’s late wife encouraged him to do it. “It’s the hardest job I’ve ever had. Ever. It’s non-stop,” Leonard admits. Now that he has expanded to a brick and mortar location up the road, Haig Leonard has found himself, and his truck, a good place to stay.

Èl Camión

308 Sherman Hill Rd

Woodbury, CT 06798