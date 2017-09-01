Young Snappers
7th annual Celebration of Young Photographers––Nov 5
ASAP! will host its 7th annual Celebration of Young Photographers on Sunday, November 5th from 2-4 pm at South Farms in Morris. Students from grades six through 12 were invited to submit a photograph reflecting this year’s theme: Every Picture Has a Story to Tell ... What’s Your story? Photographs will be for sale at the event. Admission is free and light fare & drinks will be served.
The judging panel is comprised of professional photographers tasked with choosing their top 60 selections within the two age groups, grades six through eight and nine through 12, as well as one outstanding piece and honorable mention from each of the groups.
Celebration of Young Photographers was inspired by longstanding ASAP! (After School Arts Program) board member Rob Parker, who had the vision of making the event accessible to every child residing in the state of Connecticut. The mission is to bring students together from diverse groups of communities, encouraging them to express their artistic vision through photography and provide a chance for exploration, creativity, and fun. Last year ASAP! received more than 400 submissions from over 35 schools across the state. asap.org
