Young Snappers

7th annual Celebration of Young Photographers––Nov 5

By Mary Beth Lawlor

ASAP! will host its 7th annual Celebration of Young Photographers on Sunday, November 5th from 2-4 pm at South Farms in Morris. Students from grades six through 12 were invited to submit a photograph reflecting this year’s theme: Every Picture Has a Story to Tell ... What’s Your story? Photographs will be for sale at the event. Admission is free and light fare & drinks will be served.

The judging panel is comprised of professional photographers tasked with choosing their top 60 selections within the two age groups, grades six through eight and nine through 12, as well as one outstanding piece and honorable mention from each of the groups.