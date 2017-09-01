Edit ModuleShow Tags
Pet-Centric

People in Litchfield love their cats, dogs, rabbits and turtles!




“We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us” says author, Anthony Douglas Williams. in celebration of our
pets’ unconditional love, we wanted to highlight some of our readers favorite Pet photos. however, the hard part came when We had to go through the challenging selection process! as seen here, Dogs, Cats, a bunny, and even a baby snapping turtle have ways of warming our hearts. 

 “Happiness is a warm puppy.” -—Charles Schultz 

“Time spent with cats is never wasted.” —S. Freud

Having a pet can improve your health and spirit.

Zoe

is a two-year-old beagle-shih-tzu mix who lives in Kent. Zoe is mostly a little zen girl. She’s happy to be near us but doesn’t need to be on top of us. Except when there’s a thunderstorm. Then she needs to be as close to us as possible, but though terrified, she won’t make a noise, not even a quiet whimper. Zoë spends her days napping, eating, and playing with her brother Hank. She gets up for her early morning walk and then goes back to bed (our bed actually) and often stays there until early afternoon. Zoë hates boats, loves squirrels, never misses a meal, and basically lives her best life. #adoptdontshop —Susie and Jeff Berg

Fluffy

Fluffy is now two and has been my pet for all of her life and is from a litter from my other pet bunnies. Her favorite thing to do is eat grass, which you can see in the photo, she is enjoying. I took the picture in the summer of 2016. She turned out to be a great model to practice my photography skills. I was very worried that she would not like being in the grass and would run away but instead she happily started munching on it. She enjoys living her life with many other bunnies and my chickens and
occasionally munching on grass and veggies from the garden. —Alden Weigold

Sugar 

Sugar is a two-year-old brindle boxer-Lab mix who was rescued from the south by her family when she was just twelve weeks old. She was a very mischievous puppy who used to jump on the counter and steal the family dinner! With a lot of training, Sugar has grown into a wonderful, well trained girl. She loves agility training, catching frisbees, and snuggling on the couch with her family and a blanket.—Jennifer Smith

Lulu 

Lulu Green is a four-year-old chocolate Lab. She is the most loving and loyal dog. Her favorite things to do are hiking, swimming, and going for rides on the John Deere Gator. She is constantly making us laugh with her human-like personality. When we get home from work, she greets us with hugs and kisses, then immediately runs to grab her favorite ball because she knows it’s time to play! We love her endlessly!—Kaitlin Green

Snappy 

My six-year-old twins and I discovered Snappy and his 19 brothers and sisters marching from his nest in White Memorial on his way to a pond that seemed impossibly far for his little legs. Since his path took him over a road traveled by cars and joggers, we decided to give him a lift!  Here he is in this photo giving us a thank you wave goodbye before he swam off into his new home. —Wilma Joas

Finula 

Finula’s a four-year-old Australian shepherd who lives on Finnegan’s Farm, in New Milford. She spends her days keeping the Scottish Highlanders, goats, and mini Shetland pony in line, and always has an eye on the chickens and ducks. In her down time she enjoys hiking at Lovers Leap, Bee Brook, White Memorial, and Macricostas Preserve. —Amy Finnegan

Nadia 

Nadia is ten years old.  She loves to play with plush mice toys and when you shake them and they rattle inside her eyes light up. Nothing better than sitting in her cat condos by the windows catching some sun and watching birds. Nadia is a talker, an avid purrer, and a sweet lovable girl. Nadia’s nickname is Nods or Nod Nod.—Lisa Miller

Ella 

Ella is the sweetest seven-year-old English lemon cream longhaired dachshund. She’ll greet you with her friendly bark and soon wind up on her back flipping side to side waiting for tummy rubs. Ella likes to join one of her dads at his hair studio in New Preston during the week and is either in the laps of his guests or snoozing in her bed catching some rays. —Salvatore Anthony

Thatcher

Thatcher has grown into a beautiful super-loving, affectionate, and happy-go-lucky dog. He has a remarkable way of grinning at everything that passes by. He is inseparable from his twin, Truman, and together they are absolutely double trouble, always up to mischief, from bringing in dead birds or mice to chasing deer and the neighbors’ cat around the property. Swimming and splashing in the pool is one of Thatcher’s favorite activities along with running the trails in Newtown with his super idol trainer Bryan Pagels of Pawtown. You have to see how insanely happy he is when I return home after a long day at work.—Micheline Baker

Josephine

I’m Josephine, the queen. I enjoy canoeing, hiking, and chasing chipmunks. Most days my owner takes me to work. Sometimes I get to go to Home Depot to pick up materials. They like my orange vest. I’m part Italian greyhound, so I love to be petted. I’m also part Jack Russell, which is probably why I get into trouble sometimes. It never lasts  long though because I’m cute. I really love people. Especially when they let me cuddle up in their sweatshirt. I don’t have much fur, so the warmer, the better! I pretty much have the world figured out and I’m only seven! —As told to Sara Hughes

Bolt & Moon 

Bolt is one. Moon is a year old and when I just got them they were really small and they were really cute and they are still cute. When I have to go to school and my Mom has to go to work, we shut the door for my dad. When I am sleeping at night they yell really loud and it goes on until my dad leaves to go mow the lawn. They also love to go under my parents bed and take a break. —Tallulah Tillinger, age eight

Jack 

There is a theory that rescue dogs know they have been saved.  Jack, who is a five-year-old border collie-spaniel mix, is one of those dogs. He is friendly to all he meets, and loyal as the day is long. He is famous at our local hardware store, where he is greeted with pets, and cookies. He is a firm believer that all tennis balls, and squirrels, should be chased. Jack lives with his pet parents in Canaan.—Hal and Holly Cannon

Sonny 

Sonny is eight years old, has orange eyes, and loves to play with his toys. specifically his stuffed dragon. He won’t fetch sticks unless they’re gigantic and when the leaves fall he chases them around the lawn. When he sees people he lays on his back and squirms around hoping someone will rub his belly. He is very obedient - on hikes we can tell him to climb up onto rocks and stay there until we call his name.—Katharine Manning

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

October 2017

Today
