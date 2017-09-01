Perfect Melody

A year before a yes

They were both in town for the South by Southwest Conference in Austin. A mutual friend thought they should meet for lunch. He assumed it was for business and she thought it was a date. Once Melody realized Charlie was pitching her she politely told him she wasn’t interested in working with him and had to excuse herself to meet some friends. Charlie was cute though so she agreed to meet up with him later that night. They ended up bumping into each other on the street and proceeded to spend a few hours walking around with Melody’s friends. The next morning Charlie told his co-worker that he had met the woman he was going to marry.

Charlie, who lived in LA at the time, asked Melody for a date there the following week. Leading up to the big day he became sick and had to postpone until the following evening. He still wasn’t feeling well but refused to miss his first date with Melody. He stayed in bed all day up until meeting her at the restaurant, and once there, ordered oatmeal for dinner. Despite the rough start, the dinner lasted five hours. Charlie knew she was the one the day he met her, not because she was the most beautiful and impressive woman he’d ever met, but because she chose to talk about her family during their date. His family is the most important thing to him and it became apparent to him that the same was true for her.

Since Melody lived in San Francisco they began dating long distance. Because they both have intense work schedules—she’s the founder and CEO of StyleSeat, Inc., and he’s the chairman and founder of The Ebersol Lanigan Company, an award-winning television and film production company—they traveled almost every weekend together. This proved to be a great way to get to know each other.

About a month before their one-year anniversary, Charlie had asked Melody’s father if he would fly down to LA from San Francisco to have dinner with him. Charlie took her dad to the restaurant where he and Melody had their first date and asked for her father’s blessing.

For their one-year anniversary, Charlie took Melody to Maui. On their first day there he told her they were going horseback riding. Instead, he took her to a beautiful place surrounded by trees, a waterfall, complete with a hanging chandelier. He proposed and she happily said yes. As they left for dinner, Melody was excited to tell her family and friends; however, no one was responding to her calls or texts. When they arrived to the restaurant, Melody was surprised to find her entire family and her best friend there ready to celebrate with the newly engaged couple.

Four months later on July 29, 2017, Melody Brooke McCloskey and Charles Duncan Ebersol were married at Blackberry Farm in Wallard, Tennessee. They had wanted to get married during the summer, on a farm, where all of their friends and family could stay on the property, and where they could dance outside under the stars on a warm summer night. Blackberry Farm had all of that, plus their only availability for two years was Charlie’s dad’s 70th birthday, which felt like a sign. After the wedding they honeymooned in the Daintree Rainforest in Australia, went scuba diving along the Great Barrier Reef, and spent a week in Bora Bora. They now reside in San Francisco.

Melody graduated from the University of California, Davis. Charlie graduated from the University of Notre Dame and is a son of Duncan “Dick” Ebersol and Susan Saint James of Litchfield. Melody is the daughter of George E. McCloskey and Lisa M. McCloskey of Russian Hill, San Francisco.