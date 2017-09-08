Litchfield Out & About Nov/Dec

11.4 Starry Night Cafe––Featuring The Peter McEachern/Dave Santoro Quintet. Don your jeans, sip some gin, and swing and sway to cool jazz on November 4 at the Litchfield Community Center. Doors open at 7 pm. $75 admission includes cocktails, beer, and bar food. thecommunitycenter.org

11.9 Unplug and spend the afternoon crafting and creating at a harvest-themed Crafternoon on November 9 from 3:30 to 5 pm at the Litchfield Historical Society. Children in grades one to seven can learn about the traditions of Thanksgiving while making their own almanacs, stenciling a harvest scene, and churning their own butter. Each month, Crafternoons explore a new theme in history with hands-on crafts and games that encourage students to tap into their own imagination. Since 1856, LHS has been preserving Litchfield history.

11.17 Runners will get to experience an amazing mix of singletrack, rail trails, technical trails, the iconic Steep Rock Tunnel, a trip to the Steep Rock Summit, and three river crossings. With nearly 2000’ of climbing and descending, its a challenging yet beautiful half marathon. steeprocktrailseries.com

11.23––Winvian Farm will be serving a traditional feast for Thanksgiving. Its seed-to-table menu features ingredients fresh from their garden to craft a delicious family style meal including roasted turkey with foie gras stuffing, winter salad, Maine lobster soup, vegetables, and cranberies. Seatings at 5 pm. winvian.com

11.24-11.26 Oh, Merwin From November 24 to 26 the Merwinsville Hotel will magically transform for the holidays with an amazing collection of nutcrackers, World’s Fair miniatures, Santa Claus collections, and more. Baked goods will be for sale along with holiday crafts, jewelry, ornaments, and much more. Storytime is on Saturday at 11 am. merwinsvillehotel.org

12.3 You Bidding Me?––This year HVA’s auction will take place on Sunday, December 3, from 1 to 4 pm at the Washington Primary School. As always there will be good food, drinks, and amazing items available for purchase including trips, art work, and dinners out. hvatoday.org