Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Litchfield Out & About Nov/Dec




11.4 Starry Night Cafe––Featuring The Peter McEachern/Dave Santoro Quintet. Don your jeans, sip some gin, and swing and sway to cool jazz on November 4 at the Litchfield Community Center. Doors open at 7 pm. $75 admission includes cocktails, beer, and bar food. thecommunitycenter.org

11.9 Unplug and spend the afternoon crafting and creating at a harvest-themed Crafternoon on November 9 from 3:30 to 5 pm at the Litchfield Historical Society. Children in grades one to seven can learn about the traditions of Thanksgiving while making their own almanacs, stenciling a harvest scene, and churning their own butter. Each month, Crafternoons explore a new theme in history with hands-on crafts and games that encourage students to tap into their own imagination. Since 1856, LHS has been preserving Litchfield history.

11.17 Runners will get to experience an amazing mix of singletrack, rail trails, technical trails, the iconic Steep Rock Tunnel, a trip to the Steep Rock Summit, and three river crossings. With nearly 2000’ of climbing and descending, its a challenging yet beautiful half marathon. steeprocktrailseries.com

11.23––Winvian Farm will be serving a traditional feast for Thanksgiving. Its seed-to-table menu features ingredients fresh from their garden to craft a delicious family style meal including roasted turkey with foie gras stuffing, winter salad, Maine lobster soup, vegetables, and cranberies. Seatings at 5 pm.  winvian.com

11.24-11.26 Oh, Merwin From November 24 to 26 the Merwinsville Hotel will magically transform for the holidays with an amazing collection of nutcrackers, World’s Fair miniatures, Santa Claus collections, and more. Baked goods will be for sale along with holiday crafts, jewelry, ornaments, and much more. Storytime is on Saturday at 11 am. merwinsvillehotel.org

12.3 You Bidding Me?––This year HVA’s auction will take place on Sunday, December 3, from 1 to 4 pm at the Washington Primary School. As always there will be good food, drinks, and amazing items available for purchase including trips, art work, and dinners out. hvatoday.org

12.8-1.6.18 Big Kiss  Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl is playing at Stageworks in New Milford on select dates in December. Art imitates Life. Life imitates Art. It’s a charming tale about when two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama. theatreworks.us

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2017

Today
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM6th Annual Run the Gauntlet Obstacle 5K

Join us for Connecticut’s only beach front obstacle race! The 6th Annual Run the Gauntlet 5k returns to Lighthouse Point Park on Sunday, October 22nd. The course will feature 15+...

Cost: $50 regular, $35 students

Where:
Lighthouse Point Park
2 Lighthouse Rd
New Haven, CT  06512
View map »


Sponsor: Denali
Telephone: (203) 481-5933
Contact Name: JB Sports
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThru Hiking the Appalacian Trail

 THRU-HIKING THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL  Sam Ducharme takes you through the trail towns, over the mountaintops and through the backcountry.  The images and stories will leave you with...

Cost: Donations welcome at the door

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMAmadeus in Retrospect

Dr. Vincent P. de Luise, master scholar and Cultural Ambassador for the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, delivers a visual presentation enhanced with musical excerpts - Amadeus in Retrospect. The...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThin Lines: A Vineyard Story

After an inspiring vacation in France’s Rhone Valley, a surgeon decides to grow grapes in the harsh northwest Connecticut hills and create fine wines from them. In Thin Lines: A Vineyard...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Poetry and Journaling For Self and Social Action" with holistic mental health clinician, personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:45 PM - 5:45 PMVoter Registration Drive

The League of Women Voters of Northern Fairfield County will hold a voter registration drive from on Thursday, Oct. 26 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. in the Ruth Haas Library on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCoffeehouse Open Mic Night

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMHolistic Health Care Practitioner Meet & Greet Open House

The Bridge Healing Arts Center Hosts an open house for practitioners of the healing arts to explore Connecticut’s first synergistic wellness community. Providers will now be able to refer...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bridge Healing Arts Center
304 Main Street
Farmington, CT  06032
View map »


Sponsor: Bridge Healing Arts Center
Telephone: 860-710-5504
Contact Name: Vera Halina
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMStar 99.9 Pinktober's Wicked Wine Evening

Join Star 99.9 and Western Connecticut Health Network Pinktober's Wicked Wine Tasting Friday, October 27 at 19 Main Street in New Milford 6pm - 9pm. Enjoy...

Cost: $75/$40

Where:
19Main
19 Main Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Star 99.9
Contact Name: Steve Soyland
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM10th Annual Washington Cemetery Tour

The Gunn Historical Museum’s 10th Annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will take place on Friday, October 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For our 10th anniversary we are bringing back some of...

Cost: Free. Donations appreciated.

Where:
Gunn Historical Museum
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Historical Museum
Telephone: 860-868-7756
Contact Name: Stephen Bartkus
Website »

More information
8:00 PMOktoberfest Jazz

Oktoberfest Jazz will be at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Telephone: (203) 837-8732
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 3:00 AMPumpkin Fest

Join Us for a Fun-Filled Pumpkin Carving Event for Families So many spook-takular activities. Pumpkin Carving: Expert carvers will help children create their most spooky (or silly!) jack...

Cost: $25.00 per child, parents are free!

Where:
Silo-Hunt Hill Farm
Upland Road 44
New Milford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM3rd Annual Simsbury Spooktacular Chili Challenge

Hosted by the Simsbury Chamber of Commerce, this fully-sanctioned International Chili Society (ICS) cook-off is designed to appeal to the whole family! Along with the cooks, there will be...

Cost: $10

Where:
Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
22 Iron Horse Blvd
Simsbury, CT  06070
View map »


Sponsor: Simsbury Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 860-651-7307
Contact Name: Lisa Gray
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMSUNDOWN HOEDOWN – 70th Anniversary Founders Day Barn Dance Fundraiser

Name of event: SUNDOWN HOEDOWN – 70th Anniversary Founders Day Barn Dance Fundraiser Address: Green Chimneys, 400 Doansburg Road, Brewster, NY 10509 in the Horse Barn Riding Ring...

Cost: $30 Family of Four; $10 Individual Tickets; Under 5 years old - FREE

Where:
Green Chimneys
400 Doansburg Rd.
Brewster, NY  10509
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995 x108
Contact Name: Meg Slavin
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMPlanetarium Show and Telescope Viewing

WCSU will host a 6 p.m. planetarium show on Saturday, Oct. 28, followed by telescope viewing of the sky from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium on the university's...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 11:30 PMFood Fight

Ergo Chef and Chef Plum present "Food Fight" Octember to Dismember. A Halloween themed event to benefit *Your Exceptional Sidekick". This intense, underground culinary...

Cost: $50

Where:
Ergo Chef LLC
4 Eagle Road
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

One If By Land ...

Christine Baranski is carrying on tradition at the HVA Annual Auction––Dec 3

Ten Minutes with Jean Chapin

A dedicated Library Director

Gilmore Girls to Descend Upon Kent

Gilmore Girls Fan Fest

Art: Dalí Comes to Kent

Morrison Gallery is dedicating an entire exhibition to Salvador Dalí––Opening Nov 4

Dry, No More

Bistro Bridgewater is the town’s only restaurant and the first to serve alcohol
Edit ModuleShow Tags