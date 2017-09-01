Dry, No More

Bistro Bridgewater is the town’s only restaurant and the first to serve alcohol

By Wendy Carlson

The iconic Bridgewater Village Store building has gone through many iterations over the years, but its most recent debut is arguably its finest yet. After an extensive and meticulous renovation, owner Peter May reopened the space last October as the Bistro Bridgewater , establishing the town’s only restaurant and the first to serve alcohol in this once-dry town.

Bistro Bridgewater retained the building’s rustic charm with its brick walls, ornate tin ceiling, and new wood flooring. But the food is a major step up from the grab-and-go coffee and egg-sandwich days. Open for breakfast and lunch every day, and for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, the bistro’s menu was designed with the local community in mind serving avocado toast during breakfast and a much ballyhooed grilled cheese for lunch. But come 5 p.m., when the store closes, the bistro offers a more polished menu dictated by farm-fresh seasonal produce, which comes from Maywood Farm, May’s nearby sprawling estate that includes a vineyard, orchards, and extensive vegetable and flower gardens.

Not to be missed is the side of truffled mac and cheese, which pairs nicely with popular entree: roasted chicken served with Brussels sprouts. For dessert, go for the pie, or Bridgwater Chocolates.

Bistro Bridgewater

27 Main St. S.

Bridgewater, CT

860-354-2863,

bridgewatervillagestore.com

$$ Moderate