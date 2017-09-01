Edit ModuleShow Tags
Art: Dalí Comes to Kent

Morrison Gallery is dedicating an entire exhibition to Salvador Dalí––Opening Nov 4




Morrison Gallery in Kent is dedicating an entire exhibition to Salvador Dalí, displaying more than 19 artworks of the master of surrealism. Visitors can take a closer look at a lesser-known collection of bronze sculpture from Dalí Universe as well as graphics illustrating the great themes of literature.

This exhibition will showcase some of Dalí’s significant artworks, obsessions, and sources of inspiration, which are rich in symbolism and recurring images. An important theme in his work is sensuality and femininity. Guests can appreciate artworks dedicated to the female figure such as the Space Venus, Alice in Wonderland, and The Surrealist Piano.

A selection of this famous collection chosen by William Morrison, Ellie Place, and Bertrand Epaud will be on exhibit at Morrison Gallery in Kent on November 4 to March 11, with an opening reception November 4. 

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

October 2017

Today
4:00 PM - 11:00 AM"Focus on You" Girlfriends' Getaway

Join us for an inspiring and invigorating Girlfriends’ Getaway from October 15-17 at The Manor House Inn.  This exclusive event includes:   Welcome reception with wine and...

Cost: $260-$345pp

Where:
Manor House Inn
69 Maple Avenue
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Sponsor: Manor House Inn
Telephone: 860-542-5690
Contact Name: Kristen Perlman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 11:00 AM"Focus on You" Girlfriends' Getaway

Join us for an inspiring and invigorating Girlfriends’ Getaway from October 15-17 at The Manor House Inn.  This exclusive event includes:   Welcome reception with wine and...

Cost: $260-$345pp

Where:
Manor House Inn
69 Maple Avenue
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Sponsor: Manor House Inn
Telephone: 860-542-5690
Contact Name: Kristen Perlman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMHistory of 19th Century American Literature in 5 Short Stories

Join us as we welcome Mark Scarbrough, a scholar on 19th Century American literature, as he leads a five week session exploring literature, politics and culture in the United States through the...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 11:00 AM"Focus on You" Girlfriends' Getaway

Join us for an inspiring and invigorating Girlfriends’ Getaway from October 15-17 at The Manor House Inn.  This exclusive event includes:   Welcome reception with wine and...

Cost: $260-$345pp

Where:
Manor House Inn
69 Maple Avenue
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Sponsor: Manor House Inn
Telephone: 860-542-5690
Contact Name: Kristen Perlman
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMSpies in the Family

Spies in the Family: An American Spymaster, His Russian Crown Jewel, and the Friendship that Helped End the Cold War is a riveting true-life thriller and revealing memoir from the daughter of an...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

12:00 PM - 3:00 PMPermaculture Garden Community Day at WCSU

WCSU will hold a Community Day for volunteers to participate in mulching the university's Permaculture Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. in the garden adjacent to the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
7:30 PMStress Reduction Seminar

The Institute for Holistic Health Studies will present a lecture by Dr. Brian Luke Seaward, "Stressed is Desserts Spelled Backwards," at 7:30 p.m. in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall...

Cost: $15

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMImagine That! Igniting Your Brain For Creativity & Peak Performance

In Imagine That!: Igniting Your Brain for Creativity and Peak Performance, James Mapes shares the knowledge and experience he has gained in his  thirty-plus years as a researcher, speaker, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South Stree
Litchfield , CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCoffeehouse Open Mic Night

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

Join us the 3rd Friday of each month for a light lunch, music and dancing. Music this month: “Lew and the Good Time Guys”.  Music made possible by the NW CT Community...

Cost: $7.00 per person

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

