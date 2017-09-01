Art: Dalí Comes to Kent

Morrison Gallery is dedicating an entire exhibition to Salvador Dalí––Opening Nov 4

Morrison Gallery in Kent is dedicating an entire exhibition to Salvador Dalí, displaying more than 19 artworks of the master of surrealism. Visitors can take a closer look at a lesser-known collection of bronze sculpture from Dalí Universe as well as graphics illustrating the great themes of literature.

This exhibition will showcase some of Dalí’s significant artworks, obsessions, and sources of inspiration, which are rich in symbolism and recurring images. An important theme in his work is sensuality and femininity. Guests can appreciate artworks dedicated to the female figure such as the Space Venus, Alice in Wonderland, and The Surrealist Piano.