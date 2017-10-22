Edit ModuleShow Tags
Believe It

The Lives of Dillon Ripley: Natural Scientist, Wartime Spy & Pioneering Leader of the Smithsonian Institution

By Kristin Nord


Scientist, conservationist, and museum impresario. S. Dillon Ripley did it all. “Ripley threw the doors of the Smithsonian wide open and made it clear that Americans were welcome to enter,” Smithsonian secretary Lawrence Small commented upon Ripley’s death in 2001. “With his limitless curiosity and vast intellect, he expanded the scope, reach, and impact of this institution in many ways.”

Ripley’s ideas, added Catherine S. Field, executive director of the Litchfield Historical Society, continue to shape how museums operate throughout the world; while within Litchfield, at the Livingston Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy, his efforts to breed rare and endangered waterfowl continue.

A sold-out crowd gathered at the LHS recently for the book launch of The Lives of Dillon Ripley: Natural Scientist, Wartime Spy & Pioneering Leader of the Smithsonian Institution, written by his long-time friend Roger Stone. George Woodwell said it had succeeded admirably.

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Sipping Mussolini’s Wine

Litchfield's 94-year-old resident Gerald O’Reilly is the subject of the book "Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame"
