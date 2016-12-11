Edit ModuleShow Tags
What’s Your Beef?

Finding the meat that satisfies your cravings

By Hilary Adorno


I like beef, but I’m a little concerned about where my beef has been before it gets to me. Buying beef close to its point of origin is ideal, but just where is that point of origin? And what do all those labels mean? 

For starters, meat labeled USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) prime, choice, or select steak simply refers to its post-cut physical qualities. These ratings play no role to indicate the animal’s breed or how it was raised, fed, or treated. The USDA also has regulations that must be met in order for terms like grass-fed, organic, or hormone-free to appear on labels. This sounds okay until you learn that the producers who qualify for participation pay for their certifications. Chances are there are farmers nearby who can’t afford certifications, yet that is no reflection on the standards in which they raise their beef.

So, how do you find meat that meets your standards? First, find the labeling organization that meshes with your ideals. They include:

AGA: Animals are grass fed and forage from weaning until harvest without confinement to feedlots. Never treated with antibiotics or growth hormones. Born and raised on American family farms.

All Natural: Self-certification. No authority officially endorses this claim.

AWA: Focus on physical and psychological well-being of animals. Farms must be independently owned. No genetic engineering or growth promoters, but treatment is allowed for health purposes. Animals must have continuous access to fresh forage. 

FA: Healthy and humane animal treatment, no growth promoters or sub-therapeutic antibiotics. Soil and water conservation as well as safe and fair working conditions of high importance.

USDA Grassfed: Cattle raised exclusively on pasture grass (and other forage) and/or hay. Does not address hormones, antibiotics, confinement, or environmental conservation.

USDA Organic: Animals are fed certified organic feed, vitamins, and minerals. No growth promoters or antibiotics. Animals must have temporary access to pasture. 

I did some reading to see what I could find about beef raised near me. That search led me to a farm in California, and I realized finding local meat is a challenge.

I spoke to Ben Paletsky, who raises Belted Galloway (a breed of cattle) in Morris. He explained it perfectly: small-farm operators are busy raising cattle, not websites. On the off chance they have a website, they aren’t focused on enhancing the number of hits it gets. Raising cattle is expensive and margins are thin, so resources are put where they matter most.

To find locally raised meat, try your local farmers market. CT NOFA (Northeast Organic Farming Association of Connecticut) lists every Connecticut farmers market on its website: ctnofa.org/FarmersMarkets.htm

Keep in mind that local farmers offer discounts when buying bulk or CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) shares.

Finally, try a variety of cuts and standards to determine what suits your palate and wallet. Now, get grilling.

Steak Tip
Pat the inch-and-a-half-inch steak dry with paper towels. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper per side. Press seasonings to adhere. Let stand at room temperature for one hour. Ready a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat. Gently brush grill top with vegetable oil. Place steak on grill and cook three to four minutes per side for rare to medium-rare. Then cook covered on medium for three minutes. Let rest five minutes. Enjoy!

Grilling Temperatures
Rare: 120° to 125°
Medium-Rare: 125° to 135°
Medium: 135° to 145°
Medium-Well: 145° to 155°

BOVINE HISTORY
The first known domesticated cows were derivations of the now-extinct wild Aurochs. Christopher Columbus brought domestic cattle to the Americas in 1493. Recent genetic analysis revealed Columbus cows evolved from Indian and European lineage. 

 

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

