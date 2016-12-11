Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Kitchen in the Morning

Early day unfolds to the gentle pleasures of baking

By Alana Chernila


Early riser Alana Chernila savors mornings in her kitchen and is open to whatever needs baking—even mushy bananas or spotty pears.

Photos by Jennifer May

My family has learned that if they stay in bed on the weekends and pretend to sleep, they have a much better chance of getting baked goods for breakfast.

 The windows in my kitchen face west, so the room never sees the sun rise. Instead, the light slides in gently, almost scooping under the counters with a clear blue that seems left over from the moon itself, which often shares the sky with the rising sun. I preheat the oven without knowing what’s for breakfast; 350°F or 375°F is usually a safe bet, and with the press of the button, I’m already baking.

 Whatever needs baking is what gets baked. Mushy bananas mean banana-chocolate muffins. Sad and spotty pears, usually sent in lunch boxes and rejected, are revitalized, chopped into something to fold with hazelnuts into batter. The last cup of frozen blueberries that was left out and then refrozen—time for blueberry-almond muffins. This is how I most love to be in the kitchen. This is not crazy dinnertime or helping the kids make a cake. It’s just me, coffee, and the blue scoop of morning light.

 It was these early-morning baking sessions that made me love the kitchen in the first place. My first baking job fell to me because someone at the coffee shop where I worked had to make the muffins, and I was willing to try. I was unhappy and young and stuck in my hometown, Great Barrington. But every morning, I’d roll out of bed and pull on clothes to the earliest part of NPR.

 I’d walk across Castle Street from my apartment to the restaurant kitchen in the old train station we borrowed for morning baking, unlock the door, turn on the lights, and preheat the gas oven. There was often some remnant of last night’s service, a streak on the stainless counter, a water glass left with its final sip. That quiet kitchen, growing lighter as the muffins puffed and grew from batter to breakfast, their aroma filling the kitchen—it was as if my mind took on those very qualities, quiet just for that time. I would never have called myself a baker, but I was. I couldn’t roll a piecrust or recall a perfect chocolate-chip cookie recipe from memory, but the hum of the preheating oven calmed me, and I’ve since learned that it’s emotion that pulls you closer to being a baker or a cook.

People always seem to want to identify with one or the other, as if we are all born with the genetic predisposition to fall into one particular camp. But I think in the end it comes down to what form of heat makes your skin tingle as you roll up your sleeves in the kitchen. A pot of boiling water? A grill or open fire? A wood-fired bread oven? For me, it’s the early-morning oven, humming and rattling to build heat for whatever will go inside.

I like to think that the kitchen and I are in it together, and like any long-term relationship, I work on accepting my partner through all states of being. More often than not, its state is chaos, and that’s okay, too. But those morning baking sessions are when the kitchen and I go back to where we began.

The above excerpt is from Alana Chernila’s new book, "The Homemade Kitchen."

Click the link for Alana Chernila's Large Muffin Recipe

 

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars- Food: A Cultural History with Dr. Ken Albala

Enjoy online learning and engaging discussion at the Oliver Wolcott Library with the Monday Scholars! Monday Scholars combines the best of online learning with face-to-face classroom discussion!...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PMSanta Claus is Coming

Santa Claus is coming...to Torrington! Come to the library for an awesome evening to get you in the spirit fro Christmas. There will be a special reading of the beloved Night Before Christmas book...

Cost: Free

Where:
Torrington Library
12 Daycoeton Place
Torrington, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

What’s Your Beef?

Finding the meat that satisfies your cravings
Edit ModuleShow Tags