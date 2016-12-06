The Art of It: Clothing Optional

Painter Katie Ré Scheidt finds the beautiful side to every woman

When a woman asked artist Katie Ré Scheidt to paint her nude portrait for her 40th birthday, Scheidt was intrigued.

The process begins with an-hour-long photo shoot, taking hundreds of photos from various poses.

“There is a beautiful angle for every woman, regardless of age or size or shape, and I love capturing it for them,” says Scheidt. “My style focuses more on color and emotion, and graceful strength through gestural brushwork.”

Scheidt’s exhibition of nude portraits will be on display from October 16 to December 6, 2016 at Carole Peck’s Good News Café in Woodbury.