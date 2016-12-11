River Runs It

Christine Baranski helps host Housatonic Valley Association’s 26th annual Auction to Benefit the Environment––Nov. 6

By Justin Papp

Photo Rich Pomerantz

What do an actress, an editor, two fashion designers, a late-night host, and a U.S. Senators all have in common?

They are all contributors to the preservation of Litchfield’s most precious resource—the Housatonic River. And they will be offering and bidding on goodies like trips to tropical resorts, golf outings, and even lunch with fun and interesting people. The event is the Housatonic Valley Association’s 26th annual Auction to Benefit the Environment, held at Washington Primary School on Sunday, November 6.

The auction—created by fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg—is currently chaired by “Good Wife” star Christine Baranski, fashion designer Linda Allard, and others. It raises awareness and money for the HVA and its good work.

Since 1941, the HVA has been dedicated to the preservation of the Housatonic Valley. In partnership with 23 land trusts and conservation organizations across the Housatonic’s 83 watershed communities, the HVA has been immensely successful in its efforts.

The event, consisting of a silent and live auction, welcomes over 200 guests annually and raises around $150,000, making it the HVA’s largest fundraiser. At least some of the auction’s success can be attributed to its long list of distinguished guests residing in close proximity to the Housatonic.