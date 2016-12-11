Perched in New Preston

Patterned after European wine bars, The Owl is a unique place to drink, eat and relax

By Hilary Adorno

Woodbury native John Bourdeau is bringing something unique to the village of New Preston. Owner and executive chef of the popular Main Street Grill in Watertown, Bourdeau brings an eclectic style to his newest venture, patterned after an authentic European wine bar. The Owl , which opened in late September (in the former Oliva space), promises its patrons a cozy, intimate setting where they can relax with a glass of wine or craft beer. The light fare will boast a variety of specialty cheeses, charcuterie, hot and cold soups, fresh fruit, artisan breads. Food is locally sourced, supporting the farming community.

Bourdeau’s mission is to create a casual, modern wine bar, focusing on reds and whites by the glass. Tastings will afford guests the ability to sample before committing. The Owl will have set opening hours and will close when the last guest leaves (or the state mandates, whichever comes first!).

There is no formal menu. Beverages and food options will be influenced by the patrons. Bourdeau’s goal is to have The Owl organically evolve into exactly what his customers crave.

The Owl features an inviting, small interior with a fireplace, covered porch, and bamboo shaded patio.

The Owl

18 East Shore Rd.

New Preston, CT

860-619-0585

owlnewpreston.com

Expensive $$$