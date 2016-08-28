Lunch with Linda

Linda Allard opened her gardens to help the New Milford VNA Hospice

Linda Allard opened her gardens to host the first annual Lunch With Linda fundraising event for New Milford VNA Hospice held on August 28, 2016 at her home in Washington.

Guests were invited to sample dishes from a variety of area restaurants, among them The Mayflower Inn and Winvian, as they strolled Allard’s many gardens. Guests sampled wines and spirits while being entertained by live musicians. Each restaurant and caterer prepared a different dish, including dessert by the pool.

Laura Daly sports a wide-brim garden hat for the occasion.

Jonathan Malkin with his mother.

Guests.