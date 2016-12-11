Is it true there’s a Gilmore Girls event at the Mayflower in October?

By Jane Spencer

Fans of the TV show Gilmore Girls are flocking to Washington Depot for a weekend that aims to bring the show to life. On October 21 through 23, 2016 the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival will transform Washington Depot into Stars Hollow, the fictional town the Gilmores live in and the show is based around.

The sold-out event offers fans to experience the show through Gilmore-related activities such as a Friday-night dinner, a craft corner, a tea and garden tour, a cake tasting, a knit-a-thon, and ample opportunities to drink coffee. There’s even a Town Troubadour who will be performing throughout the day. Fans will also get a glimpse behind the scenes with a cast workshop, episode screenings, a cast member panel, and will hear firsthand from writers, producers, a casting director and a costume supervisor of the show

The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, visited Washington Depot and it was from her visit that inspired the creation for the show. The idea for the Fan Festival came similarly. Marcus and Jennie Whitaker visited the Depot as Gilmore Girls fans and soon after they thought of the idea for the festival. The idea was a good one; tickets to the festival sold out in 12 hours. Tickets were $175 for general admission and some tickets were purchased from outside the United States.

Events will be taking place all over town: at the Mayflower Inn, Washington Primary School, White Horse Tavern, GW Tavern, Community Table, and more. For more information, visit gilmoregirlsfanfest.com.