Is it true there’s a Gilmore Girls event at the Mayflower in October?

By Jane Spencer


Fans of the TV show Gilmore Girls are flocking to Washington Depot for a weekend that aims to bring the show to life. On October 21 through 23, 2016 the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival will transform Washington Depot into Stars Hollow, the fictional town the Gilmores live in and the show is based around. 

The sold-out event offers fans to experience the show through Gilmore-related activities such as a Friday-night dinner, a craft corner, a tea and garden tour, a cake tasting, a knit-a-thon, and ample opportunities to drink coffee. There’s even a Town Troubadour who will be performing throughout the day. Fans will also get a glimpse behind the scenes with a cast workshop, episode screenings, a cast member panel, and will hear firsthand from writers, producers, a casting director and a costume supervisor of the show

The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, visited Washington Depot and it was from her visit that inspired the creation for the show. The idea for the Fan Festival came similarly. Marcus and Jennie Whitaker visited the Depot as Gilmore Girls fans and soon after they thought of the idea for the festival. The idea was a good one; tickets to the festival sold out in 12 hours. Tickets were $175 for general admission and some tickets were purchased from outside the United States. 

Events will be taking place all over town: at the Mayflower Inn, Washington Primary School, White Horse Tavern, GW Tavern, Community Table, and more. For more information, visit gilmoregirlsfanfest.com.

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Connect With Us

               

10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

