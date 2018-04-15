Edit ModuleShow Tags
TownVibe Green Awards 2018




TownVibe organized the fifth annual Green Awards, recog­nizing businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are making a positive impact on the environment. The reception and ceremony took place March 22 at Hotel Zero Degrees in Danbury.

Photos included: Barbara Nuzzi and Andrew Nuzzi whose eponymous architecture firm supported Green Award winner Michael Murphy;

Madyn Byrnes and Matt Byrnes, head of Wooster School, which earned an Honorable Mention;

Oliver Koehler of Suntegra Solar Shingles, honoree Michael Murphy of Murphy Brothers Contracting, and Andrew Nuzzi;

BPC Green Builder principal and past Green Award winner Mike Trolle;

Green Award Winner Wilton Go Green executive director Daphne Dixon,  Wilton Go Green board members Patrice Gillespie, Eve Silverman, Dana Gips, Tina Duncan, and Libby Scaperotta;

Thrown Stone creative director Jonathan Winn and wife Amanda Curtin;

Erica Skeadas and Nick Skeadas from Curbside Compost, an honorable mention winner. 

Green Award winner Adam Lazar from Asarasi, Inc.;

Sierra Club chapter head and Green Award winner Martha Klein (center) with Mary Ann Fontaine, Jennine Lupo, Meryl Lancaster, and Heidi Parsons;

Green Award honorees Karen Silk, Carrie Rowe, and Diane Decker from the Washington Environmental Council.

 

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

April 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMEarth Day with The Wildlife Line

Earth Day with The Wildlife Line FREE admission ~ You’re invited, to come and celebrate ( : Sunday April 22nd, from 11-4, at beautiful Harrybrooke Park, in New Milford, CT. Live...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Harrybrooke Park
100 Still River Drive
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Harrybrooke Park
Telephone: 860-799-6520
Contact Name: Billy Buckbee
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:45 PMLecture: Free Speech with Nadine Sassoon

Please join the Litchfield Historical Society in welcoming author Nadine Strossen for a lecture on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. Debates on free speech and censorship were widespread in the 18th and...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMApril Crumrine in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Washington CT abstract artist, April Crumrine. April’s series of brightly colored paintings will be on view from April 12 through May 20, 2018. An artist’s...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMLive Learn Lunch "Waking Up from Winter"

Mark Pillsbury, Orthopedic Doctor of Physical Therapy at Sharon Hospital, certified in vestibular rehabilitation with a focus on balance and related issues will be at The Litchfield Community...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMHistory of 20th Century American Literature in 5 Short Stories

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week session exploring the History of 20th Century American Literature in 5...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMApril Crumrine in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Washington CT abstract artist, April Crumrine. April’s series of brightly colored paintings will be on view from April 12 through May 20, 2018. An artist’s...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM"Pastel on Sheetrock" at Five Points Gallery Annex

The Five Points Gallery Annex will be showing selected works from Ian Roche's Pastel on Sheetrock Series II beginning April 19th.  The 4'x8' pieces are based on people...

Cost: Free

Where:
Five Points Gallery Annex
17 Water Street
(2 Doors Down from Main Gallery)
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor:
Telephone: 917-301-4397
Contact Name: Pamela McCann
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMShepaug Student Brings Prisoners’ Art to Gunn Library

For her senior project, Shepaug Valley High School student and artist Sierra Soletsky researched art rehabilitation programs, a topic that reflects both her love for art and her interest in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMMonthly Guided Meditation and Sound Healing

Curious about meditation? Come experience an hour of guided meditation and sound healing aimed to help you release tension, sleep better, and cultivate overall happiness. No prior experience...

Cost: 15.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMGuided Meditation and Sound Healing

Curious about meditation? Come experience an hour of guided meditation and sound healing aimed to help you release tension, sleep better, and cultivate overall happiness. No prior experience...

Cost: 15.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMApril Crumrine in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Washington CT abstract artist, April Crumrine. April’s series of brightly colored paintings will be on view from April 12 through May 20, 2018. An artist’s...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMShepaug Student Brings Prisoners’ Art to Gunn Library

For her senior project, Shepaug Valley High School student and artist Sierra Soletsky researched art rehabilitation programs, a topic that reflects both her love for art and her interest in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMApril Crumrine in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Washington CT abstract artist, April Crumrine. April’s series of brightly colored paintings will be on view from April 12 through May 20, 2018. An artist’s...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM"Pastel on Sheetrock" by Ian James Roche at Five Points Gallery Annex

The Five Points Gallery Annex will be showing selected works from Ian Roche's Pastel on Sheetrock Series II beginning April 19th.  The 4'x8' pieces are based on people...

Cost: Free

Where:
Five Points Gallery Annex
17 Water Street
(2 Doors Down from Main Gallery)
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Five Points Gallery Annex
Telephone: 917-301-4397
Contact Name: Pamela McCann
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMShepaug Student Brings Prisoners’ Art to Gunn Library

For her senior project, Shepaug Valley High School student and artist Sierra Soletsky researched art rehabilitation programs, a topic that reflects both her love for art and her interest in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMConnecticut Artists' 2018 Spring Show at Fine Line Art Gallery

Fine Line Art Gallery in Woodbury is excited to announce its annual event, Connecticut Artists’ Spring Show, on April 27, 28, and 29.  This exhibition draws crowds from the tri-state...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMApril Crumrine in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Washington CT abstract artist, April Crumrine. April’s series of brightly colored paintings will be on view from April 12 through May 20, 2018. An artist’s...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMShepaug Student Brings Prisoners’ Art to Gunn Library

For her senior project, Shepaug Valley High School student and artist Sierra Soletsky researched art rehabilitation programs, a topic that reflects both her love for art and her interest in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMVernal Pool Walk

Connecticut's vernal pools are about to fill with life! Vernal pools are used by many species and are essential to supporting the health and biodiversity of our forests. Animals that rely on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Into Better Health

Spring is the season of rebirth, renewal and regrowth. A time to renew our body and mind. It is never too late to begin healing. We must begin caring for ourselves in a way that will promote...

Cost: 15.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMPotato Planting Primer

Interested in growing your own potatoes? Join us for an informative session! Experienced organic grower Holli will go over prepping, planting, cultivation, and harvest. Each participant will leave...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMKent Art Association Turns 95 Roaring Twenties Party

Our 95th Anniversary Celebration begins with a circa 1923 Roaring Twenties Cocktail Party from 2-6 on Saturday, April 28 at the opening of our Spring Juried Show. Guests are being asked to come...

Cost: suggested donation of $10

Where:
Kent Art Association Gallery
21 So. Main St.
Kent , CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-927-3989
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMKim Keever: Landscape Dreams I Remember

KMR arts presents the work of renowned artist and visionary Kim Keever  Opening reception is on Saturday April 7th at 3-6 p.m.  Keever's landscapes evoke the aesthetic...

Cost: Free

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington , CT  06794
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:30 PMEmpty Bowl Project

Empty Bowl is a community fundraiser in support of the New Milford Food Bank. Gather to share soup & bread provided by the generosity of local restaurants, bakers and caterers and served by...

Cost: $20

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
44 Upland Road
NEW MILFORD, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMHarrison "Whitey" Jenkins new work

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Harrison “Whitey” Jenkins new artwork opens on Friday April 6 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMSpring Spirits!

Litchfield Jazz will team up with (and at) the Litchfield Distillery and its community-minded founder, Jack Baker, to put on Spring Spirits, an evening of drink, food, jazz and a select...

Cost: $75

Where:
Litchfield Distillery
569 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSinger/Songwriter Series

Come join your community and enjoy an evening of live music performed by four singer songwriters in our spacious community room! Donations are graciously accepted, and snacks are available for...

Cost: Free - donations graciously accepted

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMConnecticut Artists' 2018 Spring Show at Fine Line Art Gallery

Fine Line Art Gallery in Woodbury is excited to announce its annual event, Connecticut Artists’ Spring Show, on April 27, 28, and 29.  This exhibition draws crowds from the tri-state...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMApril Crumrine in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Washington CT abstract artist, April Crumrine. April’s series of brightly colored paintings will be on view from April 12 through May 20, 2018. An artist’s...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

