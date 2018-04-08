Perseverance & Goals

Mother and daughter runners

By John Torsiello

Photo by John Torsiello

Lily Markavich was a week shy of her third birthday when she had finally had enough of sitting in a carriage being pushed by her mom, Andrea, who would often go on training runs with her. Lily decided to get out and run the final mile of the way home that day. She hasn’t stopped running since. Now eight, Lily and her mother, a former star runner at Regis College in Boston and avid amateur competitor in road races and endurance events, are a familiar sight running along the back roads of Litchfield.

In early March, Lily won the girls 12-and-under age group at the Shamrock and Roll 5K in New Haven. She finished third in the girls 11-and-under division at last year’s Litchfield Hills Road Race as a seven-year-old. The Markavichs came in 17th and 18th respectively at the Stronger Women Stronger World 5K Obstacle Race at Northwestern Regional 7 High School early last fall, quite a remarkable feat for young Lily, then 7-years-old.

The event was held on a high school cross-country course with over 20 obstacles along the route. “I like the exercise and running with my mom,” Lily, a third grader at the Litchfield Center School, says. Opines her mother, “Lily is mature for her age and she has learned to persevere for a goal.” Lily also aspires to run cross-country in college like her mother and maybe someday even run in the Olympics. “I love watching how hard mom works out at Missfits Bootcamp and never gives up when we run. I want to be kind, volunteer, and work hard just like her.”

Noble goals, indeed.