Art of It: Nature’s Colors

Standard Space in Sharon will present a solo show by Tracy Morgan, a self-taught painter whose work explores the tensions inherent in the human interaction with nature. Morgan begins her paintings by working from life, then layers patterns over her carefully rendered plants and floral arrangements until even the flowers begin to take on an abstract edge.

The joy with which she paints comes through in the finished pieces—in the bright reds, luscious pinks, mint greens, and aquamarines, and in the movement and vitality of her brushstrokes.