Making a Trade

Martha Stewart and Bunny Williams' gardens are favorites of the annual Trade Secrets––May 19-20

By Helga Higginbotham

Garden lovers from the tri-state region flock to the annual Trade Secrets weekend every year to hobnob with the likes of Martha Stewart and Bunny Williams—and get a start on their garden. Trade Secrets rare plant and garden antique sale is in Sharon on Saturday, May 19, featuring more than 60 of the finest plant and garden antiques vendors from the northeast region. Vendors include Campo de’Fiori, Hammertown, RT Facts, and Privet House.

On Sunday, May 20, tour three splendid gardens including the Trade Secrets signature garden of founder Bunny Williams and John Rosselli, where guests can wind through a 12-acre gem that includes a tour of their Greek Revival folly pool house, her contemporary studio with impressive views of the Berkshire Hills, a woodland garden, her vegetable and cutting garden, and so much more.