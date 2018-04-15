Litchfield Out & About May/June

5.5 A Night at the Opera – The Litchfield Community Center’s Starry Night Café returns with A Night at the Opera featuring the most beloved arias and duets by Verdi, Puccini, Mascagni, among others. Featuring Mezzo Soprano Joan Callaghan, whose mezzo performances include the title role in Carmen and Suzuki in Madame Butterfly, She will be accompanied by Soprano Melody Alesi and others, and Pianist Christopher Cooley. Saturday, May 5. thecommunitycenter.org

5.5 & 6.9 Bird Walk – Bobolinks, wood ducks, and cliff swallows. Join Weantinoge, and noted Audubon birder Angela Dimmitt, for an early morning bird walk through Weantinoge’s 220-acre Smyrski Farm, home to 65 species of birds (and counting). Breakfast provided. The bird walk is free and open to the public, but is limited to 15 participants. Walks are scheduled for May 5 and June 9. weantinoge.org

5.12 The official 2018 opening day of Hollister House Garden is Friday, April 27. In addition to Barn Talks, the garden will continue to offer a full program of cultural and educational events like Music in the Garden, Twilight in the Garden, and more. The annual Hollister House Garden Spring Plant Sale is planned for May 12 and features Broken Arrow Nursery, Falls Village Flower Farm, McCue Gardens and Something to Crow About Dahlias. hollisterhousegarden.com

5.24 – Elvis Presley: The Searcher debuted April 14 on HBO. Offering new insights into Elvis and his music: ex-wife Priscilla, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen. Director Thom Zimny will screen segments of this two-part documentary, providing insights into its making. At Ridgefield Playhouse. riffct.org .

6.2 Start ’Em Young – On June 2, join ASAP at the Gunnery School as it celebrates the talented Young Writers of 2018. The event begins at 5 pm with a festive cocktail reception and silent auction followed by the readings of exceptional poetry and prose at 6:30 pm. The night concludes at 7:30 with the presentation of the Frank McCourt Prize for Excellence in Teaching to an outstanding teacher. asapct.org.

6.30 Revolutionary Litchfield // On June 30 head over to the Litchfield History Museum for a walking tour. Litchfield was a hotbed of activity during the Revolutionary War. Prisoners of war were jailed, a military presence guarded stores, and families were divided over the British Crown. litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org