Flowers

Bringing them inside

By Megan Smith-Harris

We asked Karen Legan of Lemon Dahlia for some tips on incorporating flowers into our homes.

FARM-TO-TABLE

Similar to the locavore movement, more and more people are asking for—and using—locally sourced flowers.

GO NATURAL

Arrangements with unusual greens and branches are in. Don’t be afraid to cut greens from your bushes, trees, and houseplants.

PURPLE PASSION

The 2018 Pantone color of the year, Ultra Violet, is propelling a demand for a variety of purple flowers. Consider gathering one type of flower in this tone or keeping all the flowers in your arrangement in the same tone for a stylish, on trend look.

WOODLAND

Leave the mason jar for canning—the floral mason jar trend is on its way out. Opt instead for a more sophisticated natural woodland look.

SIZE MATTERS

Creating an arrangement for your dining table? Use your arm as a guide. Place your elbow on the table and make a fist with your hand up toward the ceiling. Your arrangement should not be taller than where your fist reaches.