Comfort With a Twist

Max Prime is a Steakhouse AND Fish Sushi Bar

By Joseph Montebello

The space that was once Carmen Anthony’s has been transformed into Max Prime , a contemporary and sophisticated restaurant with wood, leather, lustrous metals, and subdued lighting that make for a pleasant environment. The sleek wooden wraparound bar offers comfortable seating and an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic libations.

One can also have a meal sitting at the bar or visit the sushi bar just across the room. At first one wonders if a steakhouse, fish place, and sushi bar can exist under one roof and all produce excellent food. The answer is yes.

The variety of dishes that are offered at the extensive sushi bar include salmon avocado, spicy crunchy tuna, salmon avocado, and shrimp with asparagus. Try the tempting tuna taco or wasabi dumplings or the enticing rainbow sunset—assorted Japanese fish, baby greens, and caviar.

The menu has a wide array of choices. Start off with roast beet, arugula, goat cheese, and candied walnuts salad; Japanese ginger salad; or fried calamari. Steak is offered from porterhouse to New York strip to filet mignon. Other entrees include braised beef ravioli, organic chicken under the brick, seafood saffron risotto, among others.

Save room for dessert: chocolate velvet cake with Grand Marnier sauce, crème brûlée, or flan au caramel is sure to please.

Max Prime

757 Main Street South

Woodbury, CT

203-586-1788

maxprimect.com

$$$ Moderate - Expensive