Washington Green Expo

The Washington Environmental Council is hosting “Future Now Environmental Expo” –– June 24

By Diane Lash Decker


A 2016 Litchfield Magazine article changed everything for me. “Lead by Example” profiled Bedford 2020, a non-profit that within seven years had made Bedford, New York, a model of sustainability. 

My first thought was “My town should do this.” As a result, The Washington Environmental Council is hosting “Future Now Environmental Expo” on June 24. The Town of Washington has come to life with unstoppable passion for the expo. We are getting support from organizations like SALT (Small Area Land Trust), Valley Spirit Cooperative and Wellness Center, The Judy Black Studio and Garden, Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, Salt of the Earth Sanctuary, Washington Supply Company, and the Washington Business Association. 

The Washington Art Association is sponsoring “The Carnival of Animals.” Steep Rock Association will kick off its annual “Three Peak Challenge.” Laura Rissolo will create a pollination map connecting habitats throughout the town, and wildlife conservationist Nora Hulton will discuss factors affecting our habitats. County Wine and Spirits will introduce its “cork recycling” program.”  

To top if off, Jack Gilpin, an accomplished actor and pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford, will kick-off the expo at 11 am. There will be food trucks and a Bees Knees popsicle cart.

futurenowexpo.org.

 

 

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

