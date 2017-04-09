Edit ModuleShow Tags
Ten Minutes with Mark Snow

Award winning musical composer for TV shows including “The X-Files,” “Smallville,” and “Blue Bloods.”

By Joseph Montebello


Photo by Douglas Foulke

Mark Snow has composed music for some of the most successful television series, including “The X-Files,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Smallville,” and “Blue Bloods.” He has won 34 ASCAP awards. A Washington resident, he also scored orchestral pieces for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, Children of the Dust, The Day Lincoln Was Shot, and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Were you musically inclined as a child?
My mother was a kindergarten teacher and proficient in basic piano; my father was a drummer who played with the big bands and on Broadway. My start in music was when they wanted me to take piano lessons, and I said I’d do it only if I could stay up and watch “I Love Lucy.” I won and went to High School of Music and Art and then on to Juilliard.

When did you first enter the music world professionally?
I had a roommate named Michael Kamen. He and I formed a group called The New York Rock Ensemble. We dressed up in white tie and tails and performed. We took the Branden-burg Concerto and did a heavy-metal version and then slid into our acoustic mode. We became the darlings of New York society, playing for Paleys, Plimptons, and Rockefellers. We lasted about five years. That’s when I decided I wanted to compose music for film and television.

Is that when you moved to LA?
Yes, it was my wife who decided we should go to LA where she had family. I would write for TV shows, become wildly successful, and live happily ever after. So we drove across country, and six months later I got my first job doing music for an Aaron Spelling series called “The Rookies.”

When you are hired for a show, do you have to read the script first?
Reading doesn’t tell you much. Ideally I get a video of the show. Usually they’ve dubbed in music trying to give me an idea of what they are looking for. Then I go off and start writing. 

You have done music for some of television’s most successful shows. Do you have a favorite?
One would definitely be “The X-Files.” The quality and creativity of the show were so fantastic. It was like doing a mini-movie every week. My other favorite would be the work I did for French director Alain Resnais. He saw reruns of “X-Files” in France and hired me to write music for his movie Private Fears in Public Places. 

What brought you back to the east coast?
LA was changing. We had great fun there but it lost its appeal, even though it has the best weather in the world. We lived in Santa Monica and our wonderful Main Street turned into Rodeo Drive. 

You have three daughters. Are any of them following in your footsteps?
No. One of them is a marvelous masseuse; the other two are twins and work together in a commercial art studio.

What do you like about living here?
We have made wonderful friends. In LA, you get close to people you were working with on a project, but once it was over, so was the relationship. There is such consistency in this community and you get to know everyone’s name.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

