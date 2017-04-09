Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Return Engagement

Tulips that come up year after year

By Tovah Martin


Grow the dainty Tulipa bakeri ‘Lilac Wonder’, a selection of a species native to Crete, and your tulip display can stage many happy returns.

Photo by colorblends

Admit it, you’re addicted to tulips. Come April, you can’t live without them, right? They are the season’s eye candy, the dollops of color that herald spring fever. But tulips have one little issue. Those big, bawdy, eye-popping, pleasingly plump flowers that steal the scene and knock your socks off, are, sadly, one-hit wonders. Sure, you might get a smattering of blossoms the second year, but compared to the traffic-halting display of their debut, what follows is not even close. Don’t despair because bulb purveyors have come up with a solution, and it fits beautifully with the way we garden today. 

What’s different about now? Everything. Years ago, we planted gardens solely devoted to tulips, and when they bowed out, we filled the blip with annuals. But nobody gardens that way anymore. Instead, we are opting for a more economical, natural approach for our perennial beds. And that’s the perfect setting to tuck in some wild (also known as species) tulips. These little numbers are bright and colorful, and the flowers are almost as hefty as their bigger sisters. Plus, they stage repeat performances in future years, so you get a whole lot of bang for your buck. 

The beauty of wild tulips is that they are becoming readily available—if you go the mail-order route. Most bulb companies now offer Tulipa clusiana ‘Lady Jane’ with its pink-and-cream-colored petals or T. clusiana ‘Cynthia’ with its yellow and peach spin on the same theme, as well as a smattering of similar species. They come up early, they look almost like wildflowers, and they do it year after year. A dozen here and a dozen there will give your garden zing long before it fully wakes up. 

Want something that can be seen from the street? Try bright-red Tulipa linifolia. Does lipstick-pink work better with your color scheme? Opt for T. bakeri ‘Lilac Wonder.’ Prefer something in the blue range? Select one of the T. humilis cultivars. You’ll find the new guys come in the same rainbow of color as the “old” guys. 

Wait! There are further advantages to going the wild route. Not only do species tulips tend to blossom earlier than their counterparts, their shorter, daintier foliage lends a graceful habit to boot. In other words, wild tulips don’t look unsightly as they die back, and nearby perennials will most likely cover over their not-so-wonderful browning leaves as they slip into slumber until next year. 

But maybe you yearn for a spring fling that makes a massive statement. You can say it loud and clear by orchestrating a combination of bulbs. Because wild tulips open early, they blend with other minor bulbs such as grape hyacinths, chionodoxa, Iris reticulata, scilla, and daffodils. Bulb purveyor Colorblends, in Bridgeport, sells expertly synchronized bulb blends that weave together to form a meadow effect, one that continues its display over the warmer months as various bulbs come and go.

They have a combination that is to die for called Aladdin’s Carpet composed of six different wild tulips, plus three muscari and a dwarf daffodil. It is color saturation over an extended period of time. Does it get any better than that? Don’t take my word for it; go see their show house in Bridgeport with its mass of bulbs running lickety-split around a white elephant of a mansion. With 25,000 flowers performing, it’s like a little trip to Holland in spring, and it’s free to the public. 

Warning: tulips are like filet mignon to grazing deer. So, if you have roving herds, you’ll need to spray your buds with a repellant. Or you could plant something less tasty—to deer, that is. Within the bulb realm, the guinea hen or checkered lily—Fritillaria meleagris—is a tulip look-alike with intricately patterned nodding bells that are completely deer- and rodent-proof.

In fact, some gardeners claim fritillarias send grazing nibblers packing with their slightly skunky scent. And how about hyacinths? They bear no resemblance whatsoever to tulips, but critters avoid these vigorous bloomers that form wands of tubular blossoming florets. Hyacinths share the tulips’ color range, but if the dense foxtail presentation that looks like cotton candy seems stilted to you, go for the Festival series of hyacinths—they hold their blossoms loosely on shorter spikes. 

However you orchestrate the show, make sure that spring is suffused with color by planning ahead and planting in autumn. Oops. You forgot? Don’t fret. You can attain instant gratification by purchasing spring bulbs and popping them in the ground as soon as it’s soft. Or try pansies. In fact, planting pansies or creeping phlox between spring bulbs is a savvy plan. Play your cards right, and this could become a perennial affair—tulips and you, same time next year.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

April 2017

Today
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars: Heroes and Legends: The Most Influential Characters of Literature

Facilitated by Cameron Bove, Monday Scholars is a weekly series that meets in the library’s Jamie Gagarin Community Room. The series combines the best of online learning with the best of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMPilobolus "Connecting with Balance"

Connecting with Balance is a 12 week program focusing on using movement and dance to maintain and improve dynamic balance. Participants will work with Pilobolus Teaching Artists on creating...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Contact Name: Litchfield Community Center
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMBook Discussion: Fourteenth Amendment

Accompanying Stephen McGrath's lecture on March 26 is a 2-part book discussion that will be held on Tuesday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participants will...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AMWalking Tour: Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society’s Saturday morning walking tours are back for 2017! Each tour lasts about an hour—make sure to bring a bottle of water and wear comfortable shoes! We...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMCelebrity Chef Cooking Class

 Chef John Ferrucci, as seen on “Celebrity Chef Show” cable channel 5 returns to teach you some professional secrets.  This course will teach cooking techniques, sanitation and menu...

Cost: $140.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Contact Name: Litchfield Community Center
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMRevolution: Mapping the Road to American Independence, 1755- 1783 with Authors Richard Brown and Paul Cohen

Few wars in history have such a rich literary and cartographic heritage as that of the Revolutionary War. The high skills of the surveyors, artists, and engravers who delineated the topography and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMRevolution: Mapping the Road to American Independence, 1755- 1783 with Authors Richard Brown and Paul Cohen

Few wars in history have such a rich literary and cartographic heritage as that of the Revolutionary War. The high skills of the surveyors, artists, and engravers who delineated the topography and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 11:30 AMWEC Earth Day 5K Race

Celebrate Earth Day by running/walking a 5K trail along Steep Rock's beautiful Shepaug River in Washington Depot.  Register at www.active.com or www.wec-ct.org.  

Cost: $20.00

Where:
Steep Rock Preserve
Tunnel Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Environmental Council
Telephone: 860-868-7964
Contact Name: Diane Lash Decker
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:30 PMEarth Day Celebration! Helping the Kent Land Trust

Celebrate Earth Day with friends outside in beautiful Kent! Meet at the Kent Land Trust Office  for coffee and light breakfast, then pitch in at one of three nature preserves to get them ready...

Cost: none

Where:
Kent Land Trust Office
170 Kent Rd
(site of Marble Valley Farm)
Kent, CT
View map »


Telephone: 646-709-0101
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMMet Opera Presents: Eugene Onegin

Eugene Onegin (Tchaikovsky) April 22, 2017 at 12:55 p.m. ET Conductor: Robin Ticciati Production: Deborah Warner  Set Designer: Tom Pye  Costume Designer: Chloe Obolensky ...

Cost: $27.

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre - Warner Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMinds in Motion-Litchfield

Minds in Motion is an afternoon of fun & interesting workshops designed to engage students as they explore new interests and talents.  Over 20 workshops will be offered...

Cost: $25/student $20/siblings

Where:
Litchfield High School
14 Plumb Hill Rd.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Education Foundation & CT Accociation of the Gifted
Contact Name: Kathleen Reidy
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

What is Lourdes?

Why did Hollister House Garden preserve this old barn?

Washington Green Expo

The Washington Environmental Council is hosting “Future Now Environmental Expo” –– June 24

Art: Animal Farm

Local artist Lorraine Ryan’s work focuses on Litchfield County

Defensive Gardening

Overcoming the Perils of Deer, Rocks, and Tree Roots
Edit ModuleShow Tags