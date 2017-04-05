Put a Ring On It

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

Why are American brides drawn almost exclusively to diamond engagement rings?

According to the American Gem Society, “In 1477, Archduke Maximillian of Austria commissioned the very first diamond engagement ring on record for his betrothed, Mary of Burgundy.” But its popularity among common folk didn’t take off for more than 450 years.

In the 1930s and '40s, De Beers Company began marketing their sparkly gems in the U.S. and implied that a diamond was symbolic of a man’s commitment to a woman. Sales skyrocketed and a round, brilliant, diamond solitaire engagement ring quickly became an American tradition.

Flash forward to 2017: Casey Carter of Bijou Fine Jewelry in Katonah, NY, says while in recent years there was a demand for more fanciful styles, many betrothed couples are now opting for the simple but elegant solitaires that were popular in their grandparents’ days.

As far as wedding bands go, James Murphy of Onyx II in Watertown, CT, says: “Stackable wedding bands for brides are a strong trend. Often the stack is comprised of bands in metal colors differing from that of the engagement ring.”

No matter; love is always in fashion.