Pay to Play
Hiring in for some good times
Why have another ho-hum party with wine spritzers and cheese whats-its on sticks when you can shake things up by adding an unexpected entertainment component? The area has hundreds of entertainment options that are only a phone call or mouse click away that will make your next bash both memorable and fun. Here are a few to get you started:
Hypnotize Me!
C’mon, we know you’re curious! Even if you don’t personally want to be hypnotized it’s always a blast to watch other people go under the spell of a hypnotist. Try the witty and engaging James Mapes (jamesmapes.com) or the comic Hypno Lorenzo (hypnolorenzo.com)
Harmonize
Having a jazz trio (jazzman3.com) or a string quartet (art-strings.com) can add an element of elegance and sophistication to your next soiree, but why not also consider hiring an a cappella group? Pella Productions specializes in Jewish songs and insane harmonizing and has branches around the country (pellaproductions.com). And a hot new group, Unlike the Rest, is also available for local bookings.
DJ’s
A great DJ can be the difference between an exhilarating party hit or a embarrassing party fizzle. Some DJs provide mood lighting as well as sound and a dance crew to get everyone pumped and on their feet. Check out thumbtack.com, bpmct.com, ctiticalentertainment.com
Dance! Dance! Dance!
Dance is a universal expression of joy so why not include it at your par-tay? Gigmasters.com offers everything from Hawaiian hula and fire dancers, to belly dancers, to mini Vegas shows. There’s also hip-hop crews, samba teams, flappers, ballroom dance champions, Bollywood experts, flash mob choreographers, and more.
Clairvoyant
Psychic mediums, tarot card readers, and astrologers can add a mystical element to your event. annaraimondi.com, psychicjoancarra.net, psychicreadingsbyeva.com
Kids B-Day Bashes
Gone are the days of pin the tail on the donkey. There are dozens of intriguing options on mommypoppins.com. Parties that come to you include A Jedi Training Academy theme party, a STEM party using Lego Robotics, and a Mad Science party. If you can’t bear the idea of planning and hosting yet another kids party, there are plenty of places that do it all for you from invitations to cakes to party favors. Consider local children’s museums (steppingstonesmuseum.org) and nature centers (stamfordmuseum.org) or go to local spas and nail salons that include dress up and the de rigeur mani-pedis.
